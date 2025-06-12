Country Music Star Lights Up Instagram With Spicy Photos

Lily Balkcom has the attention of the internet.

Lily and her sisters, Ellie and Powell, make up the incredibly popular country music group The Castellows. They've been on an incredible rise over the past couple years.

The trio doesn't just pump out great music. They also have a great connection with their fans, due to their love of the outdoors, traditional vibes and culture.

Lily Balkcom goes viral on Instagram.

Lily, who some might argue is the face of the group, has been dominating lately in the music world and on social media.

That includes a recent trip to Mississippi that she chronicled on her Instagram. It seems like fans were definitely impressed, and as you'd expect, she was rocking a cowboy hat, as she often does.

First off, Mississippi is an awesome place. I've only been once, and I loved it. You can't find better people than those you'll find in Mississippi.

Truly some of the greatest people this country has to offer. It's also full of people who love country music, and something tells me The Castellows have plenty of fans in The Magnolia State.

If they don't already, they might now after Lily managed to go mega-viral on Instagram with her trip. She understands the social media game, and is crushing it.

If you're not already checking out The Castellows' music, I suggest you give it a shot. You're going to like what you find. For now, we wait to see what they whip up next. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.