Lil Wayne Says He Didn't Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show After NFL Pulled A Fast One On Him

Millions of people around the world tuned into Super Bowl LIX back in February and while many of them used Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance to take a leak, grab another beer, and refuel on hot wing dip, most people stayed put to hear him call Drake a creep while Serena Williams danced on the Canadian rapper's grave.

Lil Wayne was firmly in the "leak, beer, hot wing dip" camp, but that's because things were a bit more personal for him.

According to Lil Wayne himself in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the NFL led the New Orleans native to believe that he was going to be handling halftime show duties in his hometown, only to put their hands up and say they had no say in the matter.

He said that the league told him to be more public, which led to him doing all kinds of stuff he wouldn't have normally done to get ready for what he thought was an inevitable Super Bowl appearance.

"To perform, it’s a bunch of things they’re going to tell you to do and not do, asses to kiss and not kiss," Wayne said. "If you notice, I was a part of things I’ve never been a part of. Like [Michael] Rubin’s all-white parties. I’m doing s--t with Tom Brady. That was all for that. You ain’t never seen me in them types of venues. I ain’t Drake. I ain’t out there smiling like that everywhere. I’m in the stu’, smokin’ and recording."

When Lamar was announced as the performer, Wayne says he received an apology from someone with the league, saying that the final call for the halftime show was up to Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

"All of a sudden, according to them, they got curved. So, I’m going to have to just settle with whatever they say," Wayne said.

He also revealed that he played pool during Kendrick Lamar's performance.

"Every time I looked, it was nothing that made me want to go inside and see what was going on," he said, before saying he won't ever consider a halftime show offer again.

"They stole that feeling. I don’t want to do it. It was perfect."