Rap Star Arrested On Serious Murder-Related Charge, Caught Allegedly Trying To Flee The Country

Rapper Lil Durk has been arrested on an incredibly serious charge.

The star rapper, who has two hit songs with Morgan Wallen, was arrested Thursday night on a federal charge of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, according to The Associated Press.

Lil Durk (real name Durk Banks) was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Broward County Jail in Florida, according to TMZ. The AP claims Durk was attempting to flee the country when the Marshals swooped in and took him down.

Lil Durk arrested on conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire charge.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner and five others from his rap collective "Only The Family" are accused of orchestrating a revenge hit on rapper Quando Rondo.

The August 19, 2022 shooting led to the death of Saviay'a Robinson - Quando Rondo's cousin - at a Los Angeles gas station, the FBI affidavit released Friday alleges. The rap star is accused of funding the entire plot that resulted in the death of Robinson, who wasn't the intended target of the alleged scheme.

Two more people are expected to be arrested. The FBI alleges "Only the Family" engaged "in violence, including murder and assault, at the direction of Banks and to maintain their status in OTF."

Lil Durk has released nine studio albums and one collaborative album with Lil Baby. He's been nominated for four Grammys with one win this year for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Now, he faces a charge that could keep him behind bars for a very long time.

This situation remains very fluid.