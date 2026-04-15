Life Comes At You Fast: One Day You're Getting It On Out On The Balcony & The Next She's Lost All Interest

A man who has been reduced to sneaking around behind his girlfriend's back to sleep with other women and visit massage parlors wants to know where the spark he and his girlfriend once had has gone.

They used to get it on out "on her balcony just to annoy her nosy neighbors" and break into the yard of her hated ex-stepfather to strip naked and run around screaming obscenities.

That was way back in 2023. That version of his girlfriend is long gone. He still wants the relationship to work. You can tell that because he hasn’t left yet and has only recently started secretly seeing other women and visiting those massage parlors "for relief."

"My girlfriend used to be upbeat and fun. When we first got together in 2023, she’d do anything for a laugh," the anonymous oversharer wrote to the Daily Star.

He pointed to the balcony sex and being lucky they didn’t get arrested running around her ex-stepfather's yard without any clothes on.

Looking for Answers in the Wrong Places, But His Heart is in the Right Place

"Now she doesn’t want to go out, see friends or sleep with me. She’s in a new job which is well paid but incredibly demanding. She is overwhelmed and exhausted," he explained.

"She has no energy for anything else other than work and no spark. We haven’t made love [in a very long time]. I’m so sexually frustrated that I’m doing stuff that I’m really not proud of."

That takes us to where he's been getting action elsewhere. He's tried to talk to her about it, but she's not able to engage in a conversation about it.

"I love her, and we have some fantastic memories," he added, which I think goes without saying. If they never had that balcony sex would he still be there? The random ladies and massage parlors mean nothing to him.

This isn’t about them. This is about getting his girlfriend out of that demanding, stressful job and back into showing interest in him again.

I wish I had an easy fix for this one. Unfortunately, I think this will require just a couple of more hookups with other women and one or two more visits to the massage parlor.

Once that's in the books, he should have what it takes to figure out how to get her back out on the balcony.