Kamala Harris' Campaign Manager Admits Libs No Longer Run Sports & Culture

OutKick tried to tell the Libs.

In a rather revealing interview with news outlet Semafor, Kamala Harris' digital strategy chief Rob Flaherty is now admitting that the intersection of sports and culture played a major role in the 2024 election & the Libs couldn't compete with what the common sense, suck down a beer and dudes shouldn't be competing in women's sports, right-wing has built.

The Libs used to have sports and culture outlets that played left of center, but the extremist side of the party ended any fun that the left used to partake in. Now, if you don't bend a knee to the militant blue-haired lesbians, you're canceled.

The sane people said the hell with this, and now you're left with a party that cannot participate in the sports and culture world.

Just listen to what Flaherty, 33, noticed during the campaign.

"Sports and culture have sort of merged together, and as sports and culture became more publicly and sort of natively associated with this Trump-conservative set of values, it got more complicated for athletes to come out in favor of us," Flaherty told Semafor. "It got more complicated for sports personalities to take us on their shows because they didn’t want to ‘do politics.’

"That’s not to say Steph Curry and Steve Kerr and LeBron [James] and all them coming out wasn’t impactful or important," he said. "It was more impactful because it had gotten so much harder. But certainly the culture that has been associated with heavy sports-watching has become associated with right-wing culture in a way that makes it harder for us to reach people."

I had to check with management to make sure this Flaherty guy isn't applying for a job with OutKick.

He's not. He's just being honest about what he's seeing with his own eyes.

"You don’t get a national eight-point shift to the right without losing hold of culture," Flaherty added.

The center-left went center-right because it was left no choice by the Lib maniacs.

In the past, Joe Rogan described himself as socially liberal, but guess what he thinks of dudes competing in women's sports. GLAAD now hates him.

Joe Rogan was a Bernie Sanders liberal in 2020. He wasn't worried about gay marriage. He's defended it. He's also described himself as a "bleeding heart liberal."

"The people that oppose gay marriage are either dumb or secretly worried that c--ks are delicious," he tweeted in 2012.

By 2022, as Lia Thomas was stealing a swimming national championship from biological women, Rogan had seen enough out of his fellow Liberals. He called that moment "the woke straw that broke society's camel's back."

"What it is now is not good. What it is now is an assault on women's sports. And the idea that anyone would think it’s fair that someone who was number 4-6-2 as a man, 462 in the nation, is number 1 as a woman a year later. And that’s fair?" Rogan asked.

Now, the left has lost Rogan.

It pushed and pushed and pushed from its lunatic fringe and Rogan finally said enough was enough. Days before the election, Rogan endorsed Trump.

Stop and think about sports, culture and the left

The NBA, which used to be the center of the Lib world, is tanking — HARD — and this time it's not from some White Lives Matter protest. Ratings are down 28%. Shaq openly talks about the product being garbage.

ESPN is now a Liberal hellhole where Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes and a bunch of other Lib maniacs control the narrative outside of Pat McAfee's three-hour show.

Name a Lib sports and culture website still standing that controls the national narrative. Good luck.

In 2020, the NFL was busy honoring BLM maniacs like the woman who claimed she was lit on fire only to have the Department of Justice determine they couldn't find evidence she was lit on fire. Now the NFL's Instagram appears to be run by a college senior who loves to gamble and watch 12 hours of football on a Sunday. Now, you have to dig pretty deep to find the NFL being preachy.

Yes, the NFL still allows the "Choose Love" messages on the helmets, but Roger Goodell finally gave up telling us how awful we are as humans who refuse to "Choose Love" because it's on a helmet.

OutKick founder Clay Travis says the 'Era of Woke Sports is Over' and the Libs seem to be agreeing

Fla

And now the race is on amongst Libs to make themselves appear way less Lib to the public. As Semafor points out, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who is likely to run for President in 2028, is already building a foundation to his campaign.

Last week, Shapiro went on 97.5 in Philly to talk football.

And unlike so many Libs who ran off to social media app Bluesky, Shapiro maintains an active Twitter page where he promotes himself doing guy things like tailgating with Eagles fans without coming off as a total Tim Walz weirdo.

Shapiro's team tweeted four times over the weekend. All four tweets were about the Steelers-Eagles game.

This isn't by accident.

The Left knows it's down big in sports and culture.