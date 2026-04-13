LIBS Are FURIOUS At Trump For Making Instagram Model's Day At Golf Course: 'She's In Great Shape'

A casual comment from Trump during a golf course encounter with an Instagram model set off a wave of backlash, with critics and supporters clashing over the now-viral moment.

The disgusting scumbag LIBS at The Daily Beast could be mad at President Donald Trump for a multitude of reasons and yet today they're mad at him because he complimented a woman for being in great shape.

Imagine that.

"President Donald Trump was caught on camera thirsting for a much younger woman at his golf course," the dirtbags wrote.

It turns out that Trump was out on the golf course Sunday with his grandson when Instagram golf influencer Nina Coates got Donald's attention by jumping up and down and cheering on the leader of the free world. "He was sitting beside Donald Trump III, Donald Trump Jr.’s 17-year-old son, when he shouted out of the golf cart to compliment the woman’s physique," the Beast writer continued.

Yeah, and that's what grandfathers do, you dorks. They see hot women, and they compliment hot women who love being complimented. That's how the world works, you weirdos.

Watch how this goes down:

"She’s in great shape!" Trump says.

And in his customary style, he repeats the line for emphasis. "She’s in great shape, look at her," Don added.

The president who introduced the country to the Make America Heathly Again movement knows a fit woman when he sees one.

"You want a picture?" he asked Nina.

Hell yeah she does. "Is she in good shape or what?" Don presses those gathered on the course.

As you'd expect, The Daily Beast ran over to Bluesky where the purple hairs were waiting. "Gross. Seriously, omg," one member of the Alphabet Mafia responded.

On Twitter, one analyst wondered if Nina could've been a plant.

"Wasn't he worried that she could be a sexy assassin on a suicide mission to take him out? LOL," the analyst wrote.

Maybe the analyst didn't watch the video, specifically the part where a member of the Secret Service is holding a weapon nobody has ever seen before.

OutKick military expert David Hookstead says that's an anti-drone gun. Based on a quick Google Search, it appears he's right.