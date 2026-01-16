LIBS Attack Trump For Being Bored At A Friday Meeting Like A Normal Human

The dumb LIBS are at it again.

A usual suspect — dork Aaron Rupar — attacked President Trump for his clear agitation over a healthcare policy meeting that just kept rambling on Friday morning while Trump had a flight to Palm Beach on his afternoon schedule.

"We’re gonna have to go very fast," Trump told the group. "We’re gonna have to go very– we are way behind schedule and I have a couple of meetings that are very important. Nothing more important than this, but let’s go! Come on, Bob!"

Exactly. Hurry up.

We've all been there. You have an afternoon flight scheduled, but you have to work a half-day. That was Trump today. Rupar knows why Trump was bored. He knows the president's schedule is a public record.

Rupar also knows Trump will be at Mar-a-Lago this weekend, and then he'll be at the national championship game on Monday. It's a three-day weekend bender for Trump.

Again, we've all been there.

You've sat in those worthless Friday meetings with an afternoon flight to Vegas on your mind. All you can think about is where you're going to get drunk and gamble your ass off. Or you've had those Fridays before guys' golf trips.

You told the golf guys that you'd be ready to roll at noon, but then some coworker can't read the room and rambles on during some Friday Zoom meeting.

Trump's the boss, so he gets to say hurry TF up. Meanwhile, Rupar is in his filthy bed tweeting videos thinking he's owned MAGA yet again.

Rupar miscalculated this one. Trump was being a real human, something that Rupar and his loser friends can't stand.