Liberal Woman Roasted In Brutal Fashion For Mind-Numbingly Stupid Reason: WATCH

The internet has found a new public enemy number one:

A woke liberal woman!

Politics is fun to debate and discuss, but can sometimes bring out the worst in people. That's especially true for deranged liberals living with their heads in the clouds.

President Donald Trump's return has sent some people over the edge, and that includes a woman getting cooked online.

Liberal woman roasted after dumping her boyfriend over politics.

Conservative influencer Collin Rugg shared a video of a woman bragging about dumping her boyfriend over politics, and it's safe to say the dude dodged a major bullet.

Don't believe me?

Buckle up for nearly four minutes of deranged rambling that will have you cackling. Make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, the internet did its thing and cooked this idiot in hilarious fashion.

Men, don't walk away from women like this. Run like your life depends on it because, trust me when I say, it absolutely does.

This is what we call a "life ruiner" in the business. Any woman filming videos about dumping guys over politics isn't someone you want to be near.

To be clear, I've dated women across the political spectrum throughout my life. Yes, that includes some liberal ones, but there's a difference between being liberal and needing to go outside and touch grass.

This isn't normal behavior. It's insanity. Judging from her story, the guy was almost certainly a Trump guy but didn't want to admit it.

Don't live life that way. Stand by your beliefs. There are a lot of women out there. If she doesn't like it, then go find one who does or simply doesn't care.

Whatever you do, don't hitch your wagon to someone like this. You will be *MISERABLE* if you do. Fortunately, that's not a problem I have to worry about because I have an angel of a future wife.

What do you think of the woman's clownish behavior? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.