Let's See How Leftists Are Celebrating President Trump's Birthday

In case you weren't presently aware, today is President Donald J. Trump's 79th birthday.

The T-Man has had to go through a good number of trials and tribulations over the past 365 days - for Christ's sake, the guy almost got his head blown off less than 12 months ago - so it's nice to see him still around and able to celebrate his day.

Of course, not everyone feels this way.

In typical fashion, the online left is having a full-blown meltdown over the "Bad Orange Man" celebrating 79 trips around the sun.

Luckily for us, their behavior is on display behind the zoo-like plexiglass of social media, so I thought, what better way to commemorate the Commander in Chief's big day than by pointing and laughing at some of our favorite pissy leftoids seething and coping online?

Without any further preamble, let's get this party started!

*Offensive language ahead*

Tiny Hands Trump

No way, bro!

"Tiny hands?" That's a new one. Did you come up with that on your own?

If I had a dollar for every time some low-T soy boy made fun of Trump's hands, I could buy X from Elon Musk and really turn it into a right-wing echo chamber.

Can't Think Of ANYONE Worse?

This gem of a human being (?) says they hate Donald Trump more than they hate anyone.

That's a wild take!

You can't think of anyone you hate more than Trump?

Well, I've got bad news for you, Kate9675. It sounds like you're a fan of Hitler.

I don't make the rules, I just play by the ones liberals make.

Birthday Wars

I don't know if this person realizes this, but the military parade is a parade to honor… wait for it… the military.

Flag Day has been around since the 1800's and was proclaimed a Federal Holiday by progressive democrat President Woodrow Wilson.

Trump just so happened to be born on Flag Day, a day that, coincidentally, also celebrates the birth of the U.S. Army.

A simple Wikipedia session could've answered all these questions for you, 58bugeye.

"Not My President"

Trump isn't the actual American citizen's President, you guys!

He only won 312 electoral votes, every swing state, and the popular vote, something a Republican hasn't done since 2004.

Sounds like a bunch of American citizens would beg to differ with this guy's assessment.

Also, I don't know if I would throw those "cult" shaped stones in that glass house you live in.

Your side of the aisle propped up a babbling, dementia-addled puppet for four years and then gaslit the country into thinking nothing was wrong with him.

Sounds pretty culty to me.

Worry About Your Own Backyard

Hey, look! A leftist using Jesus when, and only when, it's convenient to try and prove a point.

Hilarious!

Also, this Nick character resides in Sweden. I'm pretty sure the people who "voted for this" aren't really worried about how this affects you.

Spoiler alert: it doesn't.

Europe has its own problems right now, so maybe you should spend some more time tending to your own garden than worrying about your neighbor's.

Well, that was fun!

I encourage all of you to celebrate the fascist king's day of military propaganda by checking in on the online left.

If nothing else, it will provide you with hours of entertainment.