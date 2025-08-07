Let This Former Doctor's Conviction Serve As A Reminder That Genital Exams Aren’t Performed At Home

Dr. Rudel Saunders told men the procedures were for a training program, even though he didn't have clinical privileges to practice unsupervised

I know it sounds reasonable enough to head over to a doctor's house for a free ultrasound of your testicles in their bedroom, but there's a chance that the procedure isn't entirely on the up and up.

A former University of Cincinnati Medical Center doctor was found guilty this week of practicing medicine without a license for offering those exact services to several men who he told he needed to perform the ultrasounds for a training program.

Dr. Rudel Saunders lured the men to his Cincinnati apartment, performed ultrasounds on their genitals in his bedroom, and, according to investigators, secretly videotaped most of them, reports WLWT.

His version of why he performed the unauthorized bedroom ultrasounds, which he told a state medical board, is that they were for educational purposes.

Prosecutors said the bizarre bedroom procedures were "outside the scope of the practice," because he didn't have clinical privileges to practice unsupervised.

Back in April, a judge found Saunders not guilty of misdemeanor charges stemming from the case that included voyeurism and sexual imposition. This week was a different story.

While he was found not guilty of those charges, Judge Patrick Dinkelacker found him guilty of two low-level felonies for practicing medicine without a license.

So, again, let this story of bedroom genital ultrasounds serve as a reminder that, as a general rule of thumb, they're not performed at the doctor's apartment.

Although I get the confusion here. Who among us doesn’t trust our doctors? There are some interesting procedures that, if in different settings, you would never go for.

Near the top of that list is the old colonoscopy. That's why we need to learn the lessons of what took place here. Don’t blindly accept an invitation to a doctor's apartment for an ultrasound of your genitals without checking into it first.