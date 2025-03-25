Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Goes Topless On The Cover Of Vogue, Reveals Annoying Part Of Dating Him

Leonardo DiCaprio's Italian model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti is topless on the cover of Vogue France's April 2025 issue. The 26-year-old has somehow managed to make it past her 25th birthday with the actor.

He has a perceived history of sending women packing once they turn 25. But that reputation isn't the most annoying aspect of being in a relationship with him. It's not the idiotic mask wearing nor his climate hypocrisy either. It's not even that he's too weird and old.

Nope, Ceretti, who has been dating DiCaprio since at least August 2023, says being known as his girlfriend is "extremely annoying." Not specifically the 50-year-old actor, but the fact that dating someone with a "larger following than you" puts a certain label on you.

"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' - or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex," Ceretti said.

"So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you."

Leonardo DiCaprio, better known as Vittoria Ceretti's boyfriend, has ditched his dating reputation

Can you believe some people?

Who would dare force the label of "Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend" on Vittoria Ceretti just because he's a world-famous actor, and before she started dating him most people had no idea who she was?

It's a disgusting practice if you ask me. Who decides what labels get used when and where anyway? I don’t remember there being any meeting about that.

There are those out there who might bring up the fact that there are a lot of women who would gladly trade places with her and bounce from yacht to yacht, traveling the world and carrying the burden of being known as Leo's girlfriend.

Those people can save their breath. You're not in her shoes. You're not topless on the cover of a magazine, and you don’t know what it took for her to be in a relationship with DiCaprio and make it past her 25th birthday.

I'm on Ceretti's side here. DiCaprio is the boyfriend of Italian model Vittoria Cerettti, not the other way around. She's no slouch. She has her own fans and her own following.