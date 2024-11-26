Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Flack For Blowing Off Choir Hired To Sing At Him

Actor and age-gap aficionado Leonardo DiCaprio is catching some flack after he appeared to fake a phone call to ignore a choir that was there to sing him a farewell song at a hotel in Fiji.

So, basically, he's getting crap for doing what any of us would do in that situation.

Leo was leaving his Fijian hotel this week, according to The New York Post, when he wandered into the lobby where paparazzi, fans, and a musical flash mob were waiting for him.

So, probably not knowing what else to do. The 50-year-old actor decided to take a phony phone call.

That ruffled feathers, but what the hell was he supposed to do? Stand there and get held hostage by the singing?

He's Leonard DiCaprio. He has business that usually involves sailing on yachts with 20-year-old supermodels to tend to.

Personally, I blame whoever hired the choir. For some reason, that's considered a "gift." I don't know why. Nobody likes having singing thrust upon them like that. I get that it's hard to come up with a gift for an ultra-rich actor, but I promise you he would have appreciated an Olive Garden gift card more than being sung at.

I would've done what Leo did in a second. I would've even given the choir the ol' index finger to the lips, the universal sign for "Quiet down, guy; I'm on the phone."

I'll be honest, I don't even like it when people sing to me on my birthday. Sure, it's partially because my family is usually a bit flat when they go for the high note in "Happy BIRTHday, dear…" but I just don't like sitting there awkwardly for 20 seconds.

I definitely don't go to any restaurants where this might happen on my birthday (it's also a big N-O to Texas Roadhouse's birthday saddle) and now, I'm rethinking any trips to Fiji because it sure seems like rogue choirs are plentiful.

So, leave Leo alone on this one. We all would have done what he did if we were in his very expensive John Varvatos shoes.