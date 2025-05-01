Legendary 'Simpsons' Writer John Swartzwelder Shares Photos From Making Of Iconic Episode 'Homer At The Bat'

There are so many incredible writers that have been in The Simpsons writers' room over the years, but there's only one whose name has been shrouded in mystique and that is John Swartzwelder.

The man is a genius and the tone and style of the show, especially in the early years, has Swartzwelders fingerprints all over it.

He has written more episodes of the show than anyone, and while he hasn't worked on the show in years, he still writes comedy novels that are absolutely hilarious.

But Swartzwelder is notoriously reclusive, and not much is known about him. A few years ago, he did a rare interview and his social media use is kind of rare and often used to promote his books.

However, this week, Swartzwelder shared some photos that most people had never seen before of Major League Baseball players recording their parts for the iconic season three episode, "Homer At The Bat."

If you haven't seen it — you've had over thirty years, by the way; get your life in order — it's about Mr. Burns recruiting a bunch of the biggest names in baseball from the early 1990s and having them play as ringers on the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant softball team.

It's a great episode and even got Homer enshrined at Cooperstown.

One of the few things known about Swartzwelder is that he's a big baseball fan, so this episode must have been cool for him, and he snapped some photos that he was gracious enough to share this week.

The first is from when he and fellow Simpsons (and Late Night with David Letterman) writer Jeff Martin recorded Roger Clemens parts for the episode.

The next photo was of Swartzwelder and Martin with Wade Boggs, another one of the greats who is in the episode.

The final photo he shared is of Steve Sax and Don Mattingly (without his sideburns, as Swartzwelder noted; if you've seen the episode, you know).

Those are such cool pictures, and it's kind of wild to just see them now.

In addition to Clemens, Boggs, Mattingly, and Sax, the episode also featured appearances by Jose Canseco, Ken Griffey Jr., Mike Scioscia, Ozzie Smith, and Darryl Strawberry.