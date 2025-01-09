Legend Jim Ross Says Former WWE Diva Sunny Offered To 'Take Care Of Him In The Bedroom' After His Wife Died

Legendary pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross says he once received an "indecent proposal" from former WWE Diva Tammy Lynn Sytch, aka Sunny. The offer came after the death of his wife in 2017.

Ross says that Sytch, who is currently serving 17 years in prison for a fatal DUI car crash, offered to take care of him in more ways than one. She would move in with him in Oklahoma and be his girlfriend.

The now 73-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW announcer told the story on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast. Sytch, according to Ross, wanted to cook for him and take care of him in the bedroom.

"She got break, after break, after break," Ross said of Sytch. "She brought a lot of this sh*t on herself. I remember her offering, she wanted to move in with me in Oklahoma at one time."

Ross said she told him, "Yeah, I’m a good girlfriend. I can cook. I’ll take care of you in the bedroom. Blah, blah, blah, and we can have a great time."

Jim Ross wanted absolutely nothing to do with Sunny's indecent proposal

It took Ross no time to turn down the fellow WWE Hall of Famer and dodge a bullet in the process. He continued, "I thought about it for like, 10 seconds. No way in hell."

He was lonely and heartbroken, but not that lonely and heartbroken. Ross explained why he wasn’t up for Sytch's arrangement: "I might be naive and lonely and heartbroken, but God damn it, I already been down that road."

He knew what opening that door would do. He decided to keep it closed.

Ross added, "I already saw what she was all about, and I wasn’t going to bring myself into the dramatic aspect of my life, and I’m sure glad I didn’t do it. A piece of ass is a piece of ass. What the hell? Ain’t worth the trouble… I dodged the bullet there. I promise you."

If that actually happened, as he claims it did, it turns out to have been a wise move given where the WWE Diva ended up. She has her own problems to deal with.

Who could forget that her fellow inmates are trying to sell her autographed underwear on eBay? I know I haven't forgotten. Best of luck to her with that and to Ross as he continues to cement his status as a legend of the wrestling world.