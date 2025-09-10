Massive Boar Attacks Cop In Crazy Body Camera Footage: WATCH

Some police in Florida got a big surprise while responding to a call:

Nature going on offense.

The animal thunderdome is a wild place, and you never know what you're going to find. When it comes to things you don't want to find yourself face-to-face to face with, a massive boar has to be near the top of the list.

A Florida police officer learned that lesson the hard way.

Boar attacks cop in Florida.

A police in Lee County, Florida responded to a call of a boar on the loose causing all kinds of destruction, and ended up in a bad position.

The boar decided to turn its attention on one of the officers as it attempted to make a run for freedom from the residential area.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office wrote the following on Facebook when describing what went down:

"𝐁𝐎𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐘 𝐈𝐍 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒: 𝐁𝐎𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐆𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐃 This Lehigh Acres animal had a 𝗯𝗼𝗮𝗿-𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 interaction with our deputies! Yesterday, we responded to a 𝗻𝗼𝘁-𝘀𝗼-𝘁𝘆𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 burglary on 3rd Street E. Deputies learned the "suspect" went 𝗵𝗼𝗴-𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗱, busting through a sliding glass door. We were able to remove the boar from the home, sending him 𝘀𝗻𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴𝘀 - the woods!"

You can check out the insane footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hate to Monday morning quarterback this situation because I've never been a cop, but I have shot a lot of things in this life.

At what point do the cops stop worrying about getting a rope and just shoot the boar? For those of you who think I'm being dramatic, boars aren't meant to be messed with…..at all.

Boars can weigh north of 250 pounds in Florida, and when they get pissed, all bets are off. These cops were able to get control of the situation without spraying bullets everywhere. I might not have been so hesitant. If it's between me and a boar, I'm going to win 100% of the time.

What would you do if you found yourself face-to-face with a wild boar? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.