LeBron, Who Runs A Failing Ohio School, To Be Given Honorary Doctorate In Public Service By Ohio State

Noted book nerd & deep-thinker, LeBron James, who runs an Ohio 3rd through 8th grade school that made headlines for its failures in math, is set to receive an honorary doctorate degree in public service from Ohio State University.

"Born in Akron, Ohio, LeBron Raymone James Sr. is a professional basketball player with a dedication to community engagement and improving the lives of children and families through education, opportunities, and community resources," the Ohio State University Board of Trustees announced this week.

"Just as he’s elevated the game of basketball, LeBron has redefined philanthropy to create a revolutionary model for community building in his hometown of Akron, Ohio."

Oh, really?

And how many of those LeBron I Promise kids — the school was founded in 2018 — could get into Ohio State? Based on where things are headed, very few, if any.

In the fall of 2023, LeBron's school made international headlines when it was revealed that not a single member of the 2023 8th-grade class had passed the state's math test since the group was in 3rd grade.

Not one.

That same year, the school's third principal in six years left after she "popped" a boy in the mouth after he yelled, "Someone s--t in the urinal" as he was exiting a bathroom to get in a lunch line.

According to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings, just 5% of students in the school are proficient in math and 6% are proficient in reading. For comparison, in Ohio, 57% of students tested at or above proficient in reading and 51% tested at or above proficient in math.

On its state grade card, LeBron's school gets one star in achievement, one star in early literacy and has an absenteeism rate of 38%.

Yet, LeBron gets a lifetime achievement award from Ohio State. Makes sense, right?

"I knew I always wanted to give back to my community," James told an Ohio State class back in February. "We took a deep dive into what we actually needed to do to create societal change. Being around families, being around the kids, listening to our community, they let us know and gave us the spearhead on what’s needed. It was our job to listen, implement and apply things that were needed to create that societal change."

Let's never forget how LeBron, who is getting an honorary doctorage in public service, treated white police officer Nicholas Reardon back in 2021

Do you remember this incident during the George Floyd era? We do.

Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon was targeted by LeBron in a tweet stating, "You're next," which was a nod towards Derek Chauvin going to jail for his interaction with Floyd.

The only problem for LeBron is that Reardon shot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant to save the life of a girl who was being attacked with a knife by Bryant. Shai-Onta Craig, who was being attacked, later announced that she was pregnant at the time of the attack and curled into a ball as much as possible to protect her stomach from Bryant's knife.

Given a chance to correct the record, this is how LeBron handled the situation. He doubled down and turned Bryant into a Say Her Name hero.

The cop saves a pregnant woman's life by taking out the attacker and LeBron's answer is to praise the woman who was about to ram a knife into Craig.

This is what Ohio State is about to honor for public service — the guy who refused to support the cop.

Let this sink in.