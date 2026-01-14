The LeBron James Of Anti-ICE Protesters Busted By Tennessee Police Dash-Cam Video

Absolutely pathetic.

This is just about as bad as LeBron James swearing that someone sprayed racist graffiti on a gate at his L.A. mansion way back in 2017 only to never produce a single second of video or any proof of the racist graffiti.

Let's go to Tennessee where the state highway patrol put to rest claims made by an anti-ICE scumbag that he was hit by a state trooper. Guess what, scumbag? They have dash-cams for a reason, and you're on it.

"In Memphis, there are social media posts alleging that an individual was hit by a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper. This is false. Have a look for yourself," the state patrol's Facebook page stated.

"We respect and protect the right of people to protest peacefully. That right, however, does not include entering active roadways or placing themselves in danger.

"In this case, video clearly shows the individual holding onto the front of the trooper’s vehicle, lying down, then standing right back up afterwards and leaving the scene under his own power."

What a bad look for the LeFraud scumbag who riled up his fellow scumbags with his outlandish claims.

"At no point does the video show the individual being run over or injured, despite the narratives circulating on social media," the state patrol continued.

"Our priority is always public safety…for motorists, protesters and certainly our troopers.

"When someone enters the roadway, it creates a serious and immediate risk, and troopers are trained to respond to prevent injuries or worse outcomes."

Who's the better flopper: LeBron or the Tennessee anti-ICE FRAUD?

These LIB scumbags have ZERO shame with their cooked up stories that are easily debunked

Let's go back to that 2017 story where LeBron claimed someone had sprayed racist graffiti on his mansion gate. OutKick founder Clay Travis emailed the Los Angeles Police Department to get answers.

Was there racist graffiti? LeFraud failed to produce any. Maybe the LAPD found footage from a neighbor's camera. Those were around in 2017.

Six months after LeFraud's claims, here's what the LAPD told Clay.

"We have heard no further with regards to that incident since it happened back in May of this year. I know detectives were investigating, but no further was provided to us. Usually with something high profile or newsworthy, we are provided follow up information to give out to the media when it's available. Check back with us."

Evidence of the graffiti, to this day, has never been provided by LeBron.