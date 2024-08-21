The Least Attractive Female Hobbies, According To Men

Social media users have been in a heated debate after a poll came out with women ranking the most unattractive hobbies that men can have. From playing video games (RIP any EA Sports College Football 25 players) to the nice, quiet guy that just wants to glue his model train sets in his garage, men were being downgraded simply for wanting to have some leisurely alone time away from their girlfriends or wives.

So, because we like to stir things up at OutKick, our fearless leader Clay Travis decided to throw a swerve into the debate and ask guys what is a hobby a woman could have that would make you not want to date them.

SNAKES!

"Fun question for men, is there any female hobby — that’s legal — that is so bad you would be unwilling to date or marry a girl no matter how hot she is because she does it? I can only think of one — pet snakes. I’m out. Can’t be with a snake person. You guys." Clay asked his followers. And the answers did NOT disappoint.

Seems like Clay wasn't the only one who didn't want any venomous creatures around, as others chimed in agreeing with him. A fair point, by the way, because I've always wondered how people go to sleep knowing that just feet away there is a makeshift cage that God forbid wasn't closed correctly, and you suddenly wake up with a slithering serpent in your bed. (There's a joke here, somewhere.)

ASTROLOGY WEIRDOS

Other men had issues with women who were into astrology, signs, crystals and all of that supernatural stuff. We all know these types of people - you can spot them as soon as you go to a bar. When someone asks you what your sign is, that is an immediate "I have to go to the bathroom," excuse and then you just dart out from the bar immediately and never look back.

Once in a while I'll meet one who has crystals with them, and they try to explain what they mean and all I keep thinking in the back of my head is "This is literally hardened plastic with food coloring in it."

Also, can we all come clean on something that has been bothering me for a while now? There is NO way that Mercury is in retrograde as many times as women claim it is. It seems like anytime something goes wrong or it's a long day, I hear someone on the elevator or walking by being like," Welp, Mercury… am I right?"

No, you're not, and you should stop blaming your problems on a damn planet that is 58.988 MILLION miles away.

Another hobby that some men said would be a dealbreaker if it came to dating?

Being a Swiftie.

To be fair though, this ‘hobby’ isn't just something one does on the side like our model train friends. Being a Swiftie is a full-on identity that will slowly creep into your life and take over one's personality. I mean what other fan base would literally spend hundreds of dollars just to buy ‘rainwater' from a Taylor Swift concert?

With nearly a thousand responses from guys talking about what "gives them the ick" when it comes to dating women and their habits, the glorious thread is a MUST-READ. And make sure to read OutKick's Amber Snyder's ‘Womansplaining’ Column as well about guy turn-offs!

