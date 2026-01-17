LeAnn Rimes Throws It Back To 2016 On Instagram & Leaves Gen X Gasping For Air, Chili Bowl Drama & MEAT!

Plus: What's up with so many cars with headlights and taillights burnt out?

I have to be quick this morning because Mrs. Screencaps announced last night at dinner that Screencaps the III has a 3-4th grade tip-off at 9:15 this morning

Let's get rolling this morning with Mike T. explaining why the rotisserie chicken at his favorite French chicken stand is the world's best rotisserie chicken. Those are his words.

It's not that I didn't believe Mike T. It's just that if he's going to make a bold claim, I need some explanation in order to trigger debate.

— Mike T. explains:

Ok, here it is in all its glory! Why do I call it the world’s best? Quality chicken, lean. Cooked on the flame rotisserie. Skin is crispy! Seasoned with Herbs de Provence. Seasoning is key to this bird.

Secondary, my bro cooks fingerling potatoes in the bottom of the rotisserie, they are literally bathing in chicken fat.

Last, he pours chicken juices into the bag you take the chicken home in, it’s a take away spot.

Simple food done to perfection!

https://traftonsolympicadventure.wordpress.com/2026/01/17/1-17-2026-saturday-market-uzes-france/

Mike T. adds that the French do rotisserie better than anywhere else in the world. He's not backing down a bit.

And Mike's also impressed by French sausage:

Am I going nuts? Are there more cars driving around this winter with lights burnt out than ever before?

I'm talking burnt out lights. People driving with their lights off is a whole other story. Last night, for example, we had dinner 20 minutes up the highway. Over a 2-3 mile stretch on the way home, I counted at least a half-dozen cars heading north with a headlight or taillight out.

That feels abnormal.

Someone in this group must work in the bulb business, or knows something about the business. Are we importing shitty bulbs or am I losing my mind here?

Is there a mountain lion on the loose in Toledo, Ohio?

— John in Huntsville, TX knows I'm near Toledo:

On OPL tonight report of a mountain lion. Be careful.

Kinsey:

I had to look up this one. OPL is On Patrol Live. Musk's Grok AI provides this report:

The bizarre call hit just as On Patrol: Live started at 9 p.m. ET, but officers found no lion, injuries, or evidence—just a safe man and what many called a prank. Hosts Dan Abrams, Curtis Wilson, and Sean 'Sticks' Larkin laughed it off in studio, with Abrams joking about the slim odds in urban Ohio. Mountain lions vanished from the state over a century ago, making the report a perfect mix of excitement and skepticism for fans.

Retirement advice and a Wendy's non-believer is finally starting to realize my theory on Wendy's closing due to hiring meth heads is turning out to be right

— Bob K. writes:

My fellow Cappers, if anything, please listen to Jim F, the greatest advise from today, as soon as you are on Medicare, get the supplemental deal. I have made many bad decisions in my life but the best one I ever made was getting my beautiful a supplement deal. 6 months after I got her one , we got the news, so many MRI’s, Pet scans, daily chemo pills and much more, I have never paid a dime except that $287.00 I pay every month, best money every spent. Good job Jim F. At first, I doubted the theory on Wendys, I loved Wendys, but about a year ago I start noticing our local one down the street and the horrible service, I stopped going and low and behold this past weekend it closed the doors. Great location in a great part of Jacksonville ( Julington Creek area ) very sad.

— Jeff N. reports:

The Wendys down the street from me closed a few weeks ago. It was there for 25 years, if not longer. Probably ate my weight in Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers, biggie fries and chocolate frosties. The death spiral is real. At least we'll always have "Where's the beef?" to remind us of those tasty days of yore.

Happy shopping today at Costco, fellas!

I know you're heading there at some point today. The wife wants to get out of the house. It's cold. She's been jonesing for a husband-wife shopping day since you haven't been out in the new year.

— Doug in Omaha has good news:

Saw these today at Costco and thought they hit all the right screencap vibes. Enjoy!

Are people walking in and stealing online order food from the racks in your part of the country?

— Jeff in Oldham County, KY tells me:

Not sure about the rest of the country, but here is what has been happening around my area (Greater Louisville) of Kentucky for the past several months:

- Order food on the app

- Go to location to pick up food from the "to go rack"

- Nothing on the rack

- Stand in line behind the in-person orderers

- When it's my turn, state that I placed online order

- Counter person retrieves my order from somewhere behind the counter

- When I ask why it wasn't on the to-go rack, the answer is because they can't stop people from strolling in and stealing the orders.

I'm seeing this at Arby's, Qdoba, Jimmy John's and others. Seems I'm better off now ordering in person so as not to get cold food.

— Alex R. fires back at Mark T:

Whoa Mark T, why the hostility over picking up a sandwich!?! Tell Mark I love the pub subs from his beloved Publix, those and Jersey Mike's are tops on my list.

And the beauty of those places is if you ask for something, they always kill it and get it right, and if it's a little off its still good, no complaining here. There is nothing "too good" about ordering on an app.

I am just saying if there is an easier way, why complain when you don't take it? I like to make the most of my time, I have hard work to do, and sometimes a hungry wife to get lunch for. Happy wife, happy life means I'm getting my food the fastest way possible.

More emails about retirement & how to get your life in order to actually retire

— Clay in Columbus shares advice to those of you old Gen Xers who are ready to quit:

After 30 years in commercial photo biz, owning and running a studio with 24 employees, 2001 (age 53) was time to sell it off. At the time i had been teaching graphics as an adjunct at an art college.

Quite rewarding but not financially. Out of the blue came a request that i interview with Apple as they were soon to open a (third in the chain) and had heard I was food at instructing etc. Took the job as part-time and it was the best idea ever. Besides keeping me busy it was fun showing folks (especially seniors like me) how to use tech.

Best parts were, 1 no responsibility once I left the store-no bad dreams etc) and the benefits. The stock purchase plan is what actually allowed me to totally retire 10 years laster with 7 figures in the back. Its not the working that makes you want to retire it the WORK.

Good bosses, easy hours, no worries or stress and fun fellow employees (most college age) make part time retirement enjoyable.. Look for those opportunities so you dont slow down completely and get stagnant.

— Mark or Mike (his email is one name, then he signed it the other) emails advice for the older Gen Xers:

Responding to Paul in Cincinnati regarding retirement, I worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative for 30 years (at the same company unbelievably). The last 10-12 years were filled with endless, useless conference calls, in town and out of town meetings ran by pitiful managers and regional directors who cared about themselves and not their employees. I had enough and started to plan for the day I could call my manager and telling her I was finished with all the corporate nonsense.

At 53 I took online courses to get my teaching certification and completed this 18 month course during the evenings while I was still working. At 55 I made the greatest phone call of my life and left the corporate b.s. behind and started teaching business courses at a local high school 2 days later. I really enjoyed helping those students who wanted to learn from my vast business knowledge and experience. This lasted only 3 years unfortunately due to COVID hitting. Hard to teach kids that never show up on Zoom Meetings so I said enough. Since then I’ve enjoyed not getting up early for useless meetings and conference calls. I currently love working in my yard and working 3 days a week shuttling customers and cars at a local Cadillac dealership.

Retirement to me has always been a negative word. It’s just a new beginning in your life. Stay active, plan for it while you are still working and don’t be afraid of whether you have "enough money to retire". If you’ve worked hard and saved along the way you’ll be fine. Happiness and stress free from the daily grind are 2 things you can’t put a price tag on! Choose something that has always interested you and go for it.

If you have never worked nights or weekends don’t pick a job that now requires that in retirement. Why? You won’t be happy. Bottom line retirement is what you want to make of it. Enjoy the new life style. Appreciate all the hard work you put in (because the corporate world certainly won’t appreciate you heading out the door). Your new freedom is wonderful. Stay active especially mentally and you’ll have a great new path in your life.

— Joe in Elmira, NY checks in:

First, Like Galen in NC, I didn't know that Generation Jones was a thing and that I was part of it (born 1956). I never felt that I had very much in common with the older boomers. When we hit our prime, the oil embargo brought us gas prices that nobody had ever seen, crappier cars, prime interest rates were 19%, unemployment was high and disco.

Technology was advancing a lot faster in our end of the generation which is why I think that we embrace new technology much better than the older boomers.

I didn't even consider retirement when I was 60, until my Brother, just 10 months younger than me, died from brain cancer at 59. The guy did everything right. Engineering degree, good job, married and put 2 great kids through college. He never got to experience a single day of retirement. That changed my whole outlook. I retired at 62.

I worked in the field for a Utility company for 31 years and came in contact with the public every day. I talked to hundreds of retired guys out there and many of them said that they should have retired earlier. I never had anyone tell that they should have worked a few more years.

— Franco in Pittsburgh wants in on this topic:

Great discussion on retiring in Thursday's screencaps. lots of good stuff there.

First and foremost, stay active. Walk.

One thing I started doing was going back to church. I love the stories in the readings and if you have a good priest the homilies can be excellent. Now I am thinking about doing volunteer work for my church.

There's always something going on like their summer fairs and other events. They always need help setting stuff up or decorating the church for the holiday seasons. There's also other work like driving the elderly to doctor's appointments. It's a great way to give back a little in your later years of life.

What to do when anti-ICE maniacs set up shop outside your office?

— Matt has a dilemma:

Been reading for about two years now (love it) and this is my first time chiming in from San Diego. I was about to say "Charger fan" doesn't exist but my boss is still a diehard SD charger fan (he gets a pass because he let me have the other corner office at our new space since I'm the only other one that comes in everyday).

Also, the anti-ICE protesters have a BBQ going in front of the federal building (right next to mine) and it smells delicious. I can't get any work done due to the noise...should I just join in the fun and grab a hot dog? Last month they had a Mariachi band!

I think Denis is trying to tell me this is an old Pizza Hut

— Denis writes:

Good morning Joe, enjoy reading your content daily, This exists in Belle Glade, Florida. I thought maybe you’d get a kick out of it. Keep up the good work.

Kinsey:

Denis, I'm going to need a little more detail. Is that a Hut? What was it turned into?

Rock 'n Roll

— JD in Wichita emailed this on Wednesday. I apologize for missing it on Zakk's birthday:

In honor of Zakk Wylde’s birthday today, new Black Label Society release.

Rock and Roll is not completely dead, thank God.

Let's end this Saturday edition with some beautiful photos of Augusta National to make us think of spring and what's around the corner

No, I will not reveal who sent me these photos. Don't ask. I will go to my grave without revealing my source. Just enjoy.

Alright, gotta run. It's at least 15 minutes to get across town to this tip-off.

Have a great weekend. Embrace heading to Costco and battling the crowds. Enjoy the NFL games. Stay warm. And don't forget the Sony Open is on if you are missing summer.

I'll see you guys Monday morning.

