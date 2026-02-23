LeAnn Rimes Has All The Suburban Millennial Moms Talking With Latest Content, Team USA Pulls It Off & Big MEAT

LeAnn Rimes is back to creating content and she took the Instagram world by surprise with her latest upload.

I truly love this poll because you know how badly the LIBS DID NOT want Trump and this hockey team celebrating after beating their beloved Canadians

Make sure you vote.

Over at Woke USA Today, Christine Brennan celebrated the U.S. men's Olympic gold by writing all about how Title IX has meant that U.S. women now win more gold medals than the men's team. At Yahoo, perennial OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge legend Dan Wolken didn't even write about the men's team winning gold.

Sarah Spain was in Italy for some news outlet. She scrapped together a Bluesky post celebrating the men's win and then immediately celebrated a post about how some Canadian bar is owned by two gay women.

These are the miserable assholes we've been telling you about for years and why they must be dealt with in times like this. They hate American exceptionalism. They hate what the U.S. stands for no matter how badly they try to tell you they're patriots by fake pretending to stand up for fellow citizens.

Let's face it, all of these phony assholes would have their houses on the market in seconds if 10 Guatemalans decided to buy the 3 bed, 2 ½ bath next to them.

Jack Hughes' goal was the perfect sports moment at the perfect time in U.S. history.

What we watched Sunday morning across the United States was hopefully more of this reset against the woke mind virus that Megan Rapinoe and the other woke losers have pushed on Americans.

Imagine how badly Rapinoe wanted to yank out her purple hair as Hughes' told the NBC sideline reporter how much pride he had in his country. Rapinoe hates men and she REALLY hates straight, white men taking pride in their country.

Which woke came up with the idea to give Olympians stuffed animals as a bonus reward after winning medals? I'd listen to a podcast on how that came about.

I hope the Canadians wintering in Florida who said they were worried about being arrested and put into detention camps enjoyed that game.

Mike Tirico was an absolute machine during Sunday's pregame, intermissions and his conclusion to the coverage. That's all being done off the top of his head. That truly was amazing.

— Jeff E. reacts:

It’s been a while - here’s a few thoughts:



1) Observations from watching a small dose of Olympics



-Hockey is a great sport. The men’s game was fantastic. Those guys are studs and Hughes’ comments after the game - perfection. I’ve been going to some Mammoth games and they are a treat.



-If an athlete from the US wants to represent China - that’s fine with me. Although, seems like you shouldn’t be using US facilities, coaching, or dollars. Remind me - what does China do if one of their athletes wants to represent another country. Once again - US is best country for a lot of reasons.



-Norway - hats off to them.



-Curling - should include fighting like hockey.



2). This years Super Bowl was a real stinker. The game is the game and that’s why I watch. The presentation was terrible. All year I follow the league. Amazing athletes doing astounding things. Playoffs were awesome. Then it’s time for the big game and the football gets lost in all the BS. Hard to keep caring.



-I love live music and have attended many concerts from a wide range of genres. Bad Bunny = Deficient Douche.



-With respect to the 3/4 zip, how can anyone not appreciate a garment with a range from gym to business casual? I guess we all can’t wear t-shirts with sleeves cut out.



-Just when I’m falling in love with MLB again they are going to mess it up. Time to get into college baseball. I’ve also heard good things about college lacrosse.



-Your call on Wendy’s was spot on. One of the three in our town just closed. The chart of fast food drive ins with number of cars vs time spent in line is exactly opposite for Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s. Any chart for CfA and Wendy’s is exact opposite.



-Keep your eye on NASA Artemis II launch. It is going to be a great American moment.



As always - keep going strong. You are the lone voice in the sea of insanity.

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY was watching:

Morning before the "Historic Blizzard" of 2026 hits us.

My small take on USA Men's Hockey gold. F'ing awesome.

I don't watch Hockey at all. Odd for me that lives ond loves sports. But American pride had me watching and loving it all.

I do love the fact that grown men don't have to jump up and down like clowns and celebrate with hugs and barreling into the glass as a whole.

— Tom in Omaha was fired up after the win:

Hey! I’ve been reading your stuff for a long time – first time email for me.

Not sure if you saw this, but the USA Men’s and Women’s Hockey teams beat the Canada hockey teams with the exact same score – 2 to 1 in OT. It seems like poetic justice to me and beyond hilarious! Both teams got outplayed by Canada for about 50 or so minutes of both games, but the final score is what counts in this sort of thing!

A couple of other things (the second item being way more interesting to you – you’ll see why):

That duck thing with Jeeps – beyond weird but only saw ducks twice in a said Jeep and wasn’t sure what to make of it. The people driving the said Jeeps shouldn’t be driving them. And no, I do not own a Jeep and never will plan on doing that – the Rubicon is pretty cool though.

Since you are a big college baseball fan like I am, when are you going to get to Omaha to see the CWS? I’ve seen probably roughly 300 games here as I have lived here most of my life. I remember the days when tickets to a game were $7 for reserved seats or $3 for general admission (although, they, those went up 10-fold now – not inflation, all the BS with the sponsors/corporate/NCAA junk etc as you can imagine, and yes, I’m old, but not as old as you think). My uncle knew someone that lived across the street from the old Rosenblatt Stadium on 14th Street in South Omaha (now it’s on the north side of downtown Omaha and corporate) and we could park in his yard for free -and he’d charge everyone else $5 (yes, that was a long time ago). You need to spend a week up here, even when LSU doesn’t qualify – those people still tailgate – they bring their big RVs and camp out for two weeks for the whole CWS and they will feed you crawdads, jambalaya, any Louisiana dish. It’s an experience that if you haven’t done, you need to do get here and do it this year. Not sure if you have been to the CWS but guessing others in your email have and it is an experience, especially if you are from out of town.

Keep up the great work! Love reading your articles! BTW part 2 – Door Dash is a rip off – I get the Pizza delivery thing, but other than that, it’s a ripoff.

— John W. has an Italy report:

Following a weekend in Florence

- then two days of school orientation in Budapest

-then weekend in Warsaw (including discovering cider in a Ukrainian bar)

-Monday and Tuesday start of classes in Budapest

-daughter went to visit friend studying in Milan and 3 other study abroad friends joined from their schools



Required local food photos

Olympic swag store in the middle of the tourist area and then crappy swag they sold





Speaking of Great Americans, Vern checked in Sunday after Team USA's win

I can only imagine the pride Vern felt when he saw that goal go in.

— Vern writes:

Joe-Goal was to shoot 85 +/- 2 and break 80. 16 of last 20 have been 87 or below and have scored 79 twice in last week. Hopefully pics will show not all AZ golf courses are in the desert-the sky is not always blue-Mariner's ground crew is worthy of being in the Thur night mowing league and if I was home, I would be fishing for Steelhead with my son and Grandson!

Congrats to the USA Olympic hockey teams-Men/Women-as a Canadian friend told me this week-you don't win a Silver medal in Olympic hockey-you lose a Gold medal!

Finally- I don't care what your "it" is-off your dead ass and do it!

Has CBS gone too far with its Scheffler praise?

— Eric P. says enough is enough:

Nothing better on a rainy Sunday in February than watching golf in at a sunny Riviera country club…Nothing worse that the ass kissers on CBS taking time to continually talk about Sheffler "making his Sunday move"while he’s on 14 only 11 shots off the lead; and treating his trying to maintain his streak of top 10 finishes like he’s winning his fourth major of the season. Thank god for On Demand.



Here's a challenge for this group: Have any of you ever driven on this highway?

I know we have readers who've seen and done a few things over the years.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use the personal Gmail

Two quick photos before I have to go from Mike T. who has entered the Swiss Alps

— Mike T. emails:

That is it for now. It's a busy start to the final full week of February. Let that sink in. We're damn near out of the cold. Just a couple of weeks to go and we'll be fine.

Let's go get after it.

Numbers from :

