New Horror Series Drops Unsettling Preview That Will Chill You to the Bone: WATCH

The upcoming series "Lazarus" looks like it's going to be wild.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Amazon

Plot: Lazarus follows a man (Sam Claflin) who returns home after his father's (Bill Nighy) suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago.

Cast: Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, Alexandra Roach, David Fynn, Karla Crome and Kate Ashfield

Release date: October 22

Amazon releases "Lazarus" trailer.

Amazon dropped the first trailer for "Lazarus" on Monday morning, and it looks like it's going to be a wildly engaging and fun series, judging from the preview.

Hit play on the preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This looks like it's going to be epic, and I say that as someone who isn't exactly obsessed with the horror genre. Yet, when done correctly, it can be great. Add in a thriller angle/element and there's a clear path to success.

We're living through a great era of television at the moment. There are so many great options, and dark content always hits the spot.

That's why the first season of "True Detective" remains the gold standard. Now, Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy - two great talents - are teaming up for a mysterious horror-thriller about a man haunted experiences he can't explain.

Sign me up. You don't have to say more.

You can catch "Lazarus" starting October 22 on Amazon.