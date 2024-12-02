Lauren Boebert Snuggles Up With Some Kash, Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Dresses Down For Christmas & Gracie Hunt!

Well look at that – a new month! The final month of 2024. This is it. Leave it all out on the field. Everything you got for 30 more days.

Hell, treat it like the rivalry Saturday we just witnessed in college football. The wokes may want to cancel it, but Lord knows we don't.

I want MORE flag-planting! I want to make it a rule that you HAVE to plant your flag at midfield after a rivalry game, and whoever wins the ensuing fight gets a 7-0 lead in next year's game.

You also get the ball to start both halves if you don't blink after taking pepper spray to the eyes! How about THAT?

On that note, welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where we swim in some Kash with iconic MAGA girl, Lauren Boebert.

That's right. All the MAGA babes were out in full force this past weekend. Looks like the winning has already bled into December. Let's go!

What else? I've got the wokes trying to cancel college football, the best of the rest from a loaded weekend of #content, and a double-feature of Hallmark content as we dive head first into the holiday season.

Nothing like starting December with Gracie Hunt AND Lacey Chabert! A tag-team to remember.

Grab you a vodka-red bull – Lord knows I will since I've been up since 4 a.m. with two kids who absolutely refuse to sleep – and settle in for a first-Monday-of-December 'Cap!

The wokes are mad at the mean college football players

That's a real tweet. A real post. A real story.

The Brits are mad at all the fights that took place in college football on Saturday, calling it barbaric. Barbaric!

Now, to be fair, apparently that term means something else in the UK. At least that's what David Hookstead tells me, and I assume he knows what he's talking about given all the wars he's covered on that side of the planet.

Apparently, in the UK, barbaric means something more along the lines of something rude or unsophisticated or low class – according to Wisconsin Hook.

Regardless, the Daily Mail is appalled at the fights from last weekend, and reports that some schools are considering a ban on flag-planting.

HogWASH! This is why America left that disgusting part of the world. But honestly, I saw a lot of that same energy on Twitter over the weekend, too. People – mostly Big Js – were just disgusted by the unsportsmanlike flag-planting.

Hey, Big Js – piss right the hell off. People acted like it was the first time they'd ever seen a team plant a flag at midfield. God love ‘em – and they’re teammates – but Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt acted like what Michigan did was akin to treason.

This is what makes college football great. And it's what makes the final Saturday of November the best Saturday of the year, every single year.

This, right here:

What a weekend of #content!

Love it. Leave the kids alone, losers. Boys will be boys. This ain't cricket. Piss off, Brits.

OK, let's hop right back into my Twitter machine and check out the best of the rest from a big weekend of #content.

First up? This. Just … this:

Lauren, Gracie & Lacey!

Couple things …

1. Paige is spot-on. I played 18 on Friday. Our foursome teed off at 1:09 and we were done around 4:30. I shot 88 (43-45). My brother shot 73. I did drink significantly more than him, though, so who really won the day?

2. Paige again … Merry Christmas indeed. Goodness.

3. "Harry Azcrac" and "Duncan McCockiner" are legit some of the funniest things I've read in a long time. God, I love this country. And the wokes want to CANCEL college football? Come on. You ain't getting Duncan McCockiner in the NFL.

OK, rapid-fire time on this premiere Monday of December. First up?

What a weekend for the hardcore MAGA ladies!

Lauren Boebert is all in on Kash! And by the way, this Kash fella? Seems like a NO-NONSENSE type of dude. That's who I want running the FBI.

You're telling me this guy is gonna put up with shenanigans? Do not THINK so:

My God. I can't wait for Jan. 20. DC is going to melt. Get ‘em, Kash! And welcome back to class, Lauren! Been a while.

Hell, we haven’t seen you since … the MAGA bikini movement from last summer!

What a time that was. Great memories!

OK, two more on the way out … first? Anyone else spend the last five days at your Mother-in-Law's house for Thanksgiving, where she proceeded to watch a Hallmark movie every. single. night.

No? Just me? Great!

It's officially #HallmarkSZN fellas. Plan accordingly. Gracie Hunt is ready for it:

I'm not sure that there are two things I hate more in this world than the Chiefs and Hallmark. My God. I guess I almost have to watch it just to see how terrible something truly can be, but whooooooooooooooooof. That is gonna be a commitment.

Do enjoy Gracie stopping by today, though.

Speaking of Hallmark … look who's making the internet rounds today as the #SZN gets underway: ex-Mean Girl heartthrob-turned-Hallmark-star Lacey Chabert!

What an obscure career arc. Not sure there's a crazier one in all of Hollywood than Lacey going from Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls to the it-girl in every single Hallmark movie. It's as impressive as it is absurd.

But boy, do I respect the hell out of it. Welcome to class, Lacey. And tis the season!

Now let's go have a week.

