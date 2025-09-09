Late-Night Chaos: Customers Turn Georgia Waffle House Into Fight Night With Employees

Early Sunday morning, customers of a Georgia Waffle House were asked to leave and decided, rather than doing that, they were going to throw stuff and jump the counter for some old-fashioned hand-to-hand combat.

In other words, a fairly regular occurrence these days for the chain of restaurants. It went down at a Waffle House in Cobb County around 2am on Sunday morning, reports WSB-TV. Witnesses say a group of teens were asked to leave several times and refused.

Eventually, an argument started between employees and the teenage customers. Then plates were knocked off the counter and it was on. A couple of the teens jumped the counter and started punching an employee.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

It's late on a Saturday night/early on a Sunday morning. You don’t expect these kids to be home, do you? How are mom and dad supposed to enjoy a nice quiet night at home hosting a sex party if the kids are there?

Let them run wild. If they end up fighting an employee of a Waffle House, so be it, mom and dad were busy discovering more about their relationship with one another. How else is this marriage supposed to last 50-plus years?

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Waffle House Chaos: Just Another Weekend Tradition

Obviously, they'd prefer that there wasn’t any shenanigans at the nearby Waffle House. But what are you going to do? The genie is already out of the bottle now.

You hope the employee is okay and that the Cobb County police chalk it up to kids being kids. As of Monday night, they were still working to identify everyone involved.

Several of the people dining in the restaurant at the time did step in and help the employee, which you don’t see a lot of these days.

Police did say that reports that this took place following a local high school's homecoming game aren't true.

A spokesperson said, "At this time, no direct connection that these suspects are current, or former Sprayberry High School students has been confirmed."

That has to be good news for the fine folks over at Sprayberry. They don’t appear to have any Waffle House employee punchers walking around their hallways.