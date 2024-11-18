Insane Las Vegas Brawl Video Goes Viral: WATCH

An incredible Las Vegas brawl video is going viral for all the right reasons.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of Las Vegas. Sin City and I have a strong connection, and I go at least once a year to enjoy some chaos and carnage.

You can read my latest trip recap here. It was a wild time full of pure insanity.

Crazy Las Vegas brawl goes viral.

While I'm able to handle Las Vegas without any issues, that's clearly not the case for many other people. Some people just aren't cut out for primetime, and that was on display in a video blowing up on X.

A viral video shows a group of people brawling on The Strip, and it's a perfect blend of comedy and carnage. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This video pretty much sums up the Las Vegas experience. We have a large group of people throwing punches for an unknown reason, one dude appears to have a glass beer bottle - not allowed on the strip! - another has one of those large yard drinks she's swinging around and other people are just moving around like it's no big deal.

Even if you didn't tell me this was in Vegas, I could take a look at the video for one second and immediately know it was.

Imagine spending a bunch of money to take a vacation in Las Vegas and then find yourself going viral on X for swinging around a plastic yard drink container.

Life sure does come at you fast.

Drink another beer and relax. There's no reason to be throwing punches in Las Vegas when you can literally do anything else. Do you have a fun Las Vegas experience? I definitely want to hear about it at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.