Underground Bunker House For Sale At Shocking Price, Photos Are Unreal

Do you have some money burning a hole in your pocket, and you're in need of a bunker?

If so, there's a house on the market calling your name.

The internet is full of cool real estate stories, listings, photos and content. As someone who personally is fascinated by cool estates, I've burned more hours than I'd like to admit researching them.

That leads me to an all-time epic house for sale.

Las Vegas underground estate for sale for $8.5 million.

I was scrolling through the internet over the weekend when I discovered something pretty interesting, odd and just downright incredible:

An underground home in Las Vegas on the market for $8.5 million, and it's designed to be a bunker meant to ride out a war.

It literally looks like something straight out of the show "Fallout."

The Redfin listing for the estate lists the following:

"One of America’s most extraordinary residences: The Underground House. Concealed 26 feet below ground, this 14,620 sq. ft. subterranean estate was built in the 1970s by businessman Jerry Henderson and architect Jay Swayze as the world’s largest "Atomitat" — a Cold War–era luxury bunker designed for self-sufficient living. Featuring a total 5 bedrooms, 6 baths over 2 homes (one above ground and one below ground), an indoor pool, putting green, theater, dance floor, bar, saunas, and a programmable faux sky, it recreates the feeling of being above ground while offering total privacy and security. Hand-painted landscape murals, sculpted trees, and retro 1970s design details create an immersive, time-capsule setting unlike any other. This is a rare investment opportunity — ideal as a private residence, event venue, museum, luxury rental, or cultural landmark. A true piece of Las Vegas history and a chance to own a property that is equal parts residence, attraction, and legend."

You can see some photos of the property below, and many more on the Redfin listing.

There's also a video on the house that you can watch.

Now, as a working class man, I'm not exactly in a position to throw down a quick $8.5 million for a bunker. That's a shade out of my price range.

Having said that, this place would be *EPIC* to own, whether a war breaks out or not. Imagine having the boys over for some college football…..and watching it in a bunker with decor and setup straight out of the 1960s.

I'm getting myself amped and excited just thinking about it. Now, will it actually survive a nuclear war? That's entirely dependent on the warheads that strike and distance from the impact zone. Being underground nearly 30 feet is likely going to give some significant protection from radiation, but it's definitely not deep enough to withstand a direct hit.

Of course, if we get into a nuclear war, I'm not sure anyone is going to be interested in living in whatever kind of hell follows.

Would you buy the Las Vegas residence? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.