Guy Goes Viral With Incredible Post About Strippers In Las Vegas

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of Las Vegas. In my humble opinion, it's the best city in America to visit if you like having a great time.

It's full of hot blackjack tables, cold beers and good times with friends. I've never had anything other than an awesome time. You can read about my last crazy trip here.

Reddit post about Las Vegas strippers goes viral.

One thing I can say with complete confidence is that I have zero experience with strippers in Las Vegas, and don't intend to. I'm not a big strip club guy at all, and while I know some porn stars who are a lot of fun in their personal lives, the whole sex industry isn't my vibe.

Now, that's not true for a lot of people, and that's fine. I'm certainly no prude. Different strokes for different folks.

That includes a dude who hopped on Reddit to ask, "Is it safe to hire strippers alone in hotel?"

"As title suggests planning on hiring stripper from fantasy entertainment or cherry girls. I am traveling solo and was planning on hiring 1 or 2 performers for myself at my hotel room. Is it safe? Any horror stories from such places? We have hired as a group Before and it was fine but never did it stag Thanks in advance for your replies," he continued.

First off, if you have to ask if something is safe or a good idea on Reddit, odds are very high the answer is no. However, let's not kill this man's joy. Instead, let's dive into some of the answers:

Get a separate room with nothing in it and wear nothing of value and only the cash you have agreed on and should be fine lol

If you're not dumb, yeah, it's fine. Don't drink with them, don't go to sleep when you're done. Negotiate the price in advance and pay. Tip after. Politely ask if you can call them a car when you're done. They'll say no but it'll be the hint that the party is over. Use condoms.

Yes but you're not allowed to say stripper on the internet so it's a good thing you censored it.

Only hire 1 girl at a time or they will team up on you. These girls will always try to show off in front of each other to show how they can handle you.

Make sure you get enough cocaine for everybody

There are plenty of horror stories, but you’ll probably be fine. Hopefully.

Do you hire prostitutes back home? If you don't, then I suggest you do it here. The girl you see advertised will not be the girl that comes to your door. Most likely they're a drug addict and a criminal. There's a small chance you might get robbed. If you are insisting on hiring a "dancer", be 100% sober, and if she suggests having a drink or doing drugs, do not partake. I used to work front desk at a Strip hotel, and I have seen to many times where things didn't go well.

I said "Absolutely not" earlier. Let me add to that. ABSOFU@&INGLUTELY NOT! I can’t even count the amount of times I’ve seen these things go sideways. If you legit want to see a stripper, go to a local strip club. We’ve got some nice ones here. Some guys, however (Not saying you) want extra service. That is illegal in Clark County Nevada. It is legal in Pahrump, and the ladies are checked out and friendly. It’s a 60 mile drive or, maybe you can get a limo to take you and your friends, for a deal. They get kickbacks from the brothels. Please believe me when I tell you it’s the best and safest way. Check prices first.

Absolutely go for it… Prepared to be dosed and everything you got in the room gone when you wake up..

This dude is getting robbed

If all you want is a stripper, just go to a strip club. There a some of the best in the world in Vegas. If you want more, go to Pahrump where it's legal. The horror stories you read about are true. Just ask my friend's dead colleague who was drugged and died in his room when they were here on a business trip. Wait, that may be tough since he's dead. I'm sure his widow would be willing to explain it to you.

Be prepared to wake up alone with nothing left in your room…

Do not let them tie you up

It's moments like this when we remember just how fun the internet can be. A guy jumps on Reddit to ask about hiring strippers in his hotel room for a private show, and many people just immediately start speculating about when he'll get robbed.

Truly beautiful. Again, if you have to ask if something is a good idea, then you likely already know the answer. The answer is almost certainly no.

Las Vegas has plenty of strip clubs, and they're safe and professional. In fact, I've heard they're among the best strip clubs in the world. Again, I wouldn't know because I've never stepped foot in one, but that's the word on the street.

You're much better off going to an established strip club and renting a room than you are inviting random "strippers" to your room.

Best of luck to anyone attempting this stunt! You're going to need it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.