Women Get In Massive Brawl In Las Vegas, Video Is Hilarious: WATCH

Some people simply can't handle Las Vegas and the chaos of Sin City.

As OutKick readers know, I absolutely *LOVE* Vegas. I was there earlier in the month, and, as always, it was an absolute blast.

I managed to return to the Hookstead Compound (location classified) without going broke. That's always a win in my book.

However, not everyone is lucky. It's the highest of highs. The lowest of lows, and sometimes blood must be spilled in the merciless desert of Nevada.

Women trade punches in Las Vegas.

The popular Las Vegas X account shared an absolutely wild video of women trading punches while in the city. It looks like they're definitely on The Strip, judging from some clear context clues.

You can watch the clip going viral on X, and see the entire video here on TikTok shared by @vegas.nightlife.

Trust me when I say it won't disappoint at all, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Classic Vegas. Normal people are at the tables losing money while trying to suck down as many drinks as possible or at the bars having fun. Personally, nothing hits like some great WWII at Stage Door.

Then, we have these fine ladies, who treat the city like an MMA venue. The full video, which I can't embed, is even better. It belongs in a museum.

Pause the video above right at three seconds, and try your hardest to not hurt yourself laughing. Two women entangled in a brawl and a showgirl flipping the double birds.

Pure art.

Always keep your head on a swivel in Sin City. It just might keep your teeth in your mouth. Hit me with your thoughts on the video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.