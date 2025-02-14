Vegas Strip Clubs Hit By Robberies....But Not The Kind You'd Expect

Las Vegas strip clubs reportedly are dealing with a bizarre string of robberies, and it has nothing to do with money.

As OutKick fans are aware, I'm a huge fan of Las Vegas. I go at least once a year, and it's always a great time. Whether it's hitting the tables - high and low stakes - for blackjack or cutting it loose at Hogs & Heifers, I always have a great time.

Las Vegas strip clubs reportedly being hit by bizarre string of robberies.

One thing I don't do while in Vegas is strip clubs because I'm simply not a strip club person. It doesn't do anything for me. If I was going to be robbed blind of my money, it would happen while watching my friend double down on a hard 12 at the blackjack table. It won't happen at a strip club.

At the same time, strip clubs in Las Vegas are huge, and they're apparently among the best in the world. It makes sense. Many high rollers coming to Las Vegas have very deep talent, and that attracts major talent looking for a piece of the pie.

Well, there's apparently a new problem unfolding in Sin City, according to the popular Vegas news account Vital Vegas.

People are *checks notes to make sure this is accurate* "stealing articles of clothing at strip clubs while dancers are onstage."

Vital Vegas says "a high quality thing can cost $150."

Okay, this is insane. I understand people do crazy things in Las Vegas. It's the nature of Sin City, but this is next level weird.

When you think about a Vegas heist, I assume most of us think about an "Ocean's Eleven" style robbery where a casino is taken for everything its worth. That reminds me that I need to rematch that movie. It's great, but I digress.

What you definitely don't think about is people stealing clothes (lingerie?) from strippers. What is the purpose of that?

On second thought, don't respond to that. I don't want to know. Just stop. If you find yourself stealing in a strip club, then I suggest you seek major help because something is wrong with you.

It's time for people to relax and return to being normal and not freaks. Dial it back, folks. Spend big, tip well and don't steal while in Vegas. It's not hard to figure out. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.