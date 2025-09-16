Las Vegas Security Guards Get In Massive Brawl, Video Footage Is Wild: WATCH

Getting in a fight in Las Vegas seems like a great way to ruin your vacation.

A group of security guards in Las Vegas ended up in a dicey altercation, and it was all captured on video.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of Las Vegas. It's an incredible city full of awesome things to do. I'm honestly stunned how anyone could not have fun in Vegas.

The options are limitless, but you know what I've never done while in Vegas?

Get in a fight.

Las Vegas fight captured on video.

The popular Las Vegas X account @LasVegasLocally shared a pair of wild videos on Saturday of security guards and a group of people in an all-out melee.

@LasVegasLocally reported the incident occurred at the Cosmo - one of the premier resorts in Las Vegas. People who go to the Cosmo are generally higher up on the scale of income and classiness.

Yet, that doesn't mean there might not be some drama and action. That's what unfolded on the tape. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The craziest part about this situation is I'm pretty sure the people involved……just got in their vehicle and left. Is that standard operating procedure?

Maybe it was just a gentlemen's dust up and everyone shook hands and went their separate ways. I honestly don't know, but I do know security in Las Vegas doesn't play games.

It's pretty much a zero tolerance policy across the board when it comes to what goes down inside the resorts. They have gambling licenses and billions in revenue to protect. Not sure that I've ever seen a fight unfold and everyone just leaves at the end.

Always keep your head on a swivel when in Las Vegas, and make sure to check out my latest trip recap here. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.