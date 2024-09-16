Man's Marriage Proposal Blows Up In His Face, Receives Uplifting Reactions

A man's attempt to get engaged in Las Vegas didn't end well.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of Sin City. I go at least once a year, and wrapped up my last trip back in August where I scored pretty significantly on the blackjack tables.

I've even gone with my now-fiancée in the past, but I generally stick to just guy's trips. You know something I would likely never do?

Try to get engaged in Las Vegas, but I guess some dudes have different standards.

Man's Las Vegas proposal rejected.

A man took to Reddit to share a wild story about attempting to get engaged in Sin City, and it ended in absolute and total disaster.

"I proposed and got rejected… But, the view was great this morning," the man wrote on a photo of the Bellagio photos from what appears to be a room at the Bellagio.

Now, I can only imagine how heartbreaking it must be to propose to a woman, and get shot down. I have no doubt it's a catastrophe.

Fortunately, people flooded the comments with plenty of advice, nice things to say and jokes. Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

That CVS across the way has a solid liquor selection. (I can personally confirm this is true.)

Sorry to hear this but 1 blessing in disguise and one which was apparent.

Agreed this probably saved a lot more heartache

This is why you don’t get attached to the strippers.

That happened to me 15 years ago. I asked and she said no in such a hurtful way. I left her in the room and went downstairs to play poker at the Bellagio. I went on an absolute tear because these drunk Russians were just throwing money away. I’m not even good at poker but I walked away with over $20k in a few hours. At that time it was a fortune to me. I didn’t even go back up to the room to get my stuff. I took a cab to the airport and flew home that night and never said a word to her. Got home, packed all my sh*t, and had moved out before she even woke up the next morning. Never saw her again. She called and called and I never even picked up. What she said was that bad and I still am kind of hurt about it even to this day.

If there’s even a possibility of them saying no, don’t even bother. There shouldn’t even be a question about it if it’s meant to be.

Yep. You are supposed to actually have a conversation about marriage before proposing. Proposal is just the official "yes we are doing this" kickoff of the process. That said, if you’re gonna get rejected, probably can’t pick a better location for it.

Better to be rejected now than after being married, and rejection becomes a constant bedroom companion. It’s tough to accept now, but you will find another.

Fantastic view! 300,000,000 people in America, there's one for you.

Better off brother. Chin up and don't beat yourself up over it.

Put the ring on black

Rejection is protection, remember that.

I'm sorry to hear that. On to bigger and better things! There is plenty to do around here to get your mind off of them.

Sorry to hear. You will persevere. Amazing view.

Dodged a bullet.

Then go find another. It’s a great town for that.

All jokes aside, that no was probably the best thing to happen to you. DO NOT KEEP TRYING. Just move on.

Honestly, this is one of the moments where we're reminded how cool the internet can be at its best. The dude just got his heart broken, hops on Reddit to share his story and how do people respond? Do they crush him? Do they rub it in? Do they twist the knife further into the man's heart?

No, the guys of Reddit rally around him, and remind him of two simple things:

Better to get rejected now than trapped into an awful marriage for years to come. If you're going to get rejected and find yourself single, there's literally no better place to do it than Las Vegas.

The world is at your fingertips when you're in Las Vegas. While I would never encourage wild behavior (yes, I most certainly would), you couldn't find a better place to rebound than Sin City.

Grab some money, grab some drinks and hit up the tables and make some friends. At the very least, you will be distracted for a while.

What would you do if your proposal got rejected in Las Vegas? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.