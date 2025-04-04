Vegas Homeowner Builds The Most Outrageous Diamond-Encrusted Pool You'll Ever See: VIDEO

Life is good when you're rich.

If you're an OutKick reader, there's probably a 100% chance you love capitalism and love stacking up piles of cash.

That's what makes America the best place on the planet. When it comes to places where it's fun to be rich, it's hard to think of a better location than Las Vegas.

It's a playground for people with deep pockets, and one Sin City homeowner took things to a new level with an outrageous pool.

Las Vegas homeowner builds diamond-encrusted pool.

The popular Las Vegas X news account @LasVegasLocally shared a video Thursday of a private Las Vegas residence pool built with 21,000 carats of diamonds.

No, you didn't read that incorrectly.

An unnamed individual living in the upscale Summer Club community (a quick Google search tells me it's for the very rich) dropped the money to buy 21,000 carats of diamonds to throw in a pool.

Check out a quick video of the pool below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's being rich, and then there's whatever this kind of wealth is. I would love to know who owns this pool.

Let's just assume the diamonds are low quality, and each carat costs $1,500. That still comes out to $31,500,000, and that's my low estimate.

Having that kind of buying power is the definition of "f*** you money." That's the kind of wealth the average human doesn't earn in a lifetime, and someone spent it on diamonds for a swimming pool.

This has to be a guy, right? Because the only way to justify this kind of purchase is if you're looking to impress women or have a smoking-hot wife with a blank check for what she wants.

Just a theory, but definitely worth considering.

I hope the person who built this pool enjoys it because they certainly paid a high price. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.