Man Spray Paints Cops, Gets Hit With Instant Dose Of Karma: WATCH

A man in Las Vegas learned the hard way that spray-painting police is a *VERY* bad idea.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of Las Vegas. Sin City is a wild place full of wild people. You simply never know what you're going to find.

Most people go to Las Vegas to have a great time. Personally, I love hitting the blackjack tables, Stage Door and Hogs & Heifers.

Other people…..seem to enjoy getting arrested, and that leads us to an incredible police video.

Man spray paints Las Vegas police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a video Tuesday of police responding to a man allegedly spray-painting cars.

Not smart.

However, what happened once police arrived took things to another level of stupidity. The man appeared to try to spray-paint the cops, and as you'd expect, they didn't like that.

They immediately began a foot pursuit and eventually got the guy on the ground and in custody. Fortunately for us, it was all caught on camera by a LVMPD helicopter.

Get your popcorn, hit the play button on the video below

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

It's a story as old as time. The police have a hard enough job as it is. The last thing they want to deal with is someone spraying paint at them while walking down the road.

That's a guaranteed way to end up in handcuffs. Allegedly spray-painting cars is bad enough. Turning the paint on responding police officers is asking for a major issue.

This dude knows there's bars and casinos in Vegas, right? Why isn't he burning his time at those locations instead of getting into fights with the cops?

Seems like a much better decision.

Make smarter decisions, and you won't end up like this guy.