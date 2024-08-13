Creepy Hotel Room Situation Goes Viral, Serves As Important Reminder Of Safety

A bizarre situation at a Las Vegas Hotel is going viral, and it's certainly creepy.

As people know, I love Las Vegas. In fact, Sin City is by far and away my most favorite city to visit in America for vacation.

The hotels are epic, there is plenty to do and it's nice to play some blackjack. However, there are also issues that can pop up and it's important to keep your wits about you.

A story going viral is an important reminder of that fact.

Strange hotel story goes viral.

A story is blowing up on Reddit about a couple staying in a hotel room when they got a knock on the door in the early morning hours.

The post reads as follows:

My boyfriend and I are staying at [a Las Vegas hotel] and we came back to our room for the night about 2am but we were unable to get into our room, the sensor was not reading the card even though it was working a couple hours before that and we used it in the elevator. So we went to the front desk where they just reset the key and said we were good now. We got into our room getting ready to go to sleep where it’s now 3am and I was near by the door and there was a knocking at our door and I looked at my boyfriend who was in bed and gave him a weird look but told me not to open the door. So I checked through the peephole to see 2 males wearing all black with no name tags and they were asking if we were checking out and could hear the door handle turning but my boyfriend told them no we’re not checking out and they just walked away back towards the elevator. We also had our "room occupied" sign hanging on the door. We called front desk to see if they sent anyone up here because we thought it was strange that 2 guys were coming up knocking at our door at 3 in the morning asking if we’re checking out. They didn’t seem sure on the phone but said they would send security up to talk to us but we waited and no one came up so we eventually went down to the front desk since we were both freaking out and we were not comfortable with going to sleep until we knew who those 2 were knocking at our door. Talked to the front desk and was told that those were not the workers and they did not send anyone up there so they switched our room and had security escort us from the room to the new room. We did not sleep much as we were paranoid and just couldn’t help but wonder who those guys were and what their intentions were. Has this happened to anyone else lately?

I've reached out to the hotel and the original poster of the story. There was an update that later they were informed that it was a security team - which they were not informed of at the time. It's unclear whether or not the original poster believes that or not.

I will make sure to update everyone as more information rolls in. What I will say is that this is an important reminder to keep your head on a swivel when traveling.

We'd all like to believe we're super safe in a hotel room. I wish that were true. It's simply not. Now, could this situation have been completely vanilla and innocent? Sure, but either way, you have to keep your wits about you. That includes using door alarms, locking devices that are cheap on Amazon, dead-bolting your door and locking up your valuables.

Hotels definitely do everything they can to keep people safe. No question about it, but criminals can be very crafty.

There's no such thing as being too cautious or safe when you're in an environment on the road, and I say that out of experience. I had my stuff stolen out of my room years ago in Atlanta, and was then on the road in a location I can't say where a guy broke into where we were staying.

While I'm not going to encourage people to carry guns on the road, I didn't have one when that incident happened but fortunately someone else did. If you're comfortable being armed and it's legal where you are, don't rule it out.

Do you have any scary hotel stories? If so, I want to hear them at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Stay safe out there and keep your head on a swivel.