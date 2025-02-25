Strip Club Experience Goes Viral, Draws Hilarious Responses

A man is going viral for publicly sharing the fact he popped into a Las Vegas strip club for the first time.

As OutKick readers know, I love Las Vegas. I can't get enough of Vegas. I have yet to book my 2025 trip, but I have no doubt it will live up to all the previous ones.

Whether it's Hogs & Heifers or hoping like hell I don't lose my shirt at the blackjack table, the boys never fail to have a blast cutting loose.

Las Vegas strip club post goes viral.

As we've discussed before, strip clubs are a big deal in Las Vegas. I've never been to one, but I have it on good authority that they're among the best in the world.

Again, I can't speak from experience because strip clubs aren't really my thing. I'll save my cash for getting blasted at the Wynn's blackjack tables.

However, one guy on Reddit revealed he visited one for the first time, and it sounds like he was captivated. His now-viral post states the following:

"I'm 37 and last month went to a strip club for the first time in my life - in Vegas trip, of course! My friends were kinda meh about it, but I loved it! I had a blast chattin' up the girls, and yeah, I might've dropped some super cheesy lines. I ended up spendin' over 600 bucks, but honestly, no regrets whatsoever. It was a good night, and I'm still grinnin' about it! Hope I am not a creepy person."

How do we all think the responses to this post went? Yep, people had plenty to say and jokes to make. Check out some of the replies below:

The amount of chicken tenders you could have got with $600…..

He could have gotten like two dozen eggs with that kinda cash, maybe three.

That’s roughly 1200 tacos at Jack In The Box before tax. Maybe 1100 if you only wanted to spend $600 after tax

Don’t get hooked on it and you’ll be fine. Just remember those girls are professionals at getting you to spend all you have. No they do not like you.

He’s their favorite 😍 type of clientele lmao what you talking about they like him a lot

Nah they love him

I met my wife at a strip club…. You never know haha yes she quit dancing shortly after dating

thank you for contributing to the Vegas economy

He enjoyed himself and that's all that matters.

Not creepy at all, it's what they are there for. Glad you enjoyed yourself! I couldn't imagine dropping $600 at a strip club though... but that's just me.

Congrats on being part of the best lifestyle there is. My friend, you are stimulating the economy and investing in America. Strippers are truly doing the Lord's work and are modern day Mother Theresa's in my humble opinion. Just remember to set a monthly budget and you'll be living your best life.

I was a bouncer at a strip club and that's why I've never spent a dime in one. No judgment but it's literally the most inefficient way to spend money. I can't fathom dropping $600 to get blue balls and a hangover but you do you. I watched guys do it over and over. I ran those credit cards for the private rooms and the $100 bottles of champagne. $200 an hour to feel like I'm 15 again? Hard pass. Pun intended.

I've been exactly one time in my life and it was one of the most anxiety inducing experiences I may have ever had

Enjoy the ride One time I asked one back to the Venetian. I assumed the number was fake that she gave me. Hour after she was off there she was at the craps table at the Venetian Fun time. I’m retired now though.

Good for you!! This isn’t creepy. Sounds like you had a great time and know how to properly spend money in a strip club hahah

Could've gotten an escort for $600.

Those are rookie numbers in this racket

$600 invested in the market averaging 14% a year for thirty years is $37,546.

Not here for a long time..here for a good time

Just remember, no matter what a stripper tells you.. there’s no sex, in the champagne room

I don't think I've ever spent more then $200 at a strip club.

Not creepy at all I’m personally glad you had a good experience at a Vegas Club nice to hear positive things when people travel to the state safe Travels to you!

To drop $600 at one time is a strip club is nothing, especially if it’s your first time.

People drop $600 and way more gambling all the time. It’s not a problem as long as you had a good time and you could afford to lose the money.

Do you know how many eggs you could've bought with those $600? Like 3 dozen.

They are the ones chatting you up. Trying to suck every last dollar they can out of you. Can’t stand the game and hustle they try to pull on you, but if you enjoyed it good for you.

First off, I enjoy all the people noting how many eggs he could have bought with $600 in our current economic climate. It's important to focus on what really matters.

Having said that, I'm a big believer in living and let live. The man wants to visit a Las Vegas strip club, then go for it.

However, go into the situation with eyes wide open. The job of a stripper is to figure out how to separate you from as much of your money as possible. From what I've heard, spending $600 at a strip club is chump change for some people.

They don't love you, they don't want to hang out with you outside of a strip club (assuming you're not famous or incredibly wealthy) and they're just working a job.

As long as you can understand all that and not get lost in the illusion of what's going on, then you'll be fine. Also, I've been told that if you really want to have a fun time at a strip club, bring some good looking, fun female friends with you. Again, not speaking from personal experience. I wouldn't know anything about that, but some women I do trust have told me that a handful of times. Take it or leave it!

What do you think of his post? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to send any funny strip club or Vegas stories you might have.