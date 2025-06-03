Worst Las Vegas Experiences Go Viral, Stories Are Wild: REACTIONS

Las Vegas isn't always fun and games for everyone who visits.

Sin City draws millions of visitors a year, and is arguably the most recognizable tourist destination in America.

The entire city is shaped to entertain. It's loaded with casinos, bars, great restaurants and plenty of entertainment options.

However, it's also a place where things can quickly go sideways if you don't know what you're doing.

Disappointing Las Vegas stories go viral.

A fool and his money quickly part ways, and losing money might be the least bad option in Las Vegas if things go off the rails.

A viral Reddit thread is blowing up, and it's full of people sharing their most disappointing experiences in Sin City. Buckle up for a wild ride, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Went to Vegas with an ex girlfriend- was surprised to find out her best friend was also there ( This was planned by her as he had friend zoned her years ago and I guess this trip was her plan to make him jealous by having us randomly show up) The trip turned into her getting extremely drunk and hitting on him nonstop. When I said I had enough she locked me out of our room at 3AM which was under her name only and I was stuck with no phone/wallet/keys until 10am. The real disappoint - I stayed with her for a year after this. - f*cking yikes.

I got married there in 2005 to a girl who ended up having an affair with my long time best friend not a year later. I’m actually really thankful it happened or I wouldn’t have met my current wife of 12 years.

Pissed myself at the M&M store at 1 in the afternoon had to let it loose in a corner of the store. Some older lady looked at me like I was pure scum

Blacked out behind Mandalay Bay. Woke up at 6am next to loading docks or dumpsters. Can’t recall. Was the back of hotel. Guess I locked myself out and gave up

Paid $$$ for a food tour and ended up watching the guide beg for quarter slices of pizza or samples on each stop.

Spent one night at the Hooters hotel. I actually don’t remember if I even slept in my room but I definitely know I checked into Caesars the next morning.

Recently went to David Copperfield. It was laughable.Michael Scott levels of second hand embarrassment.

Ate a deep fried Oreo at 4am in the middle of Fremont Street after losing my last $20. A homeless guy came up to bum a smoke; I gave him the rest of the pack.

I did the rookie-move of walking to the next casino over on the strip in brand new flip-flops.

Does getting married count? If so, that's my choice. Final answer.

Seeing Criss Angel

Walked from the Hardrock to Cosmo. In 110 degree weather. While wearing a silk Hawaiian shirt.

Sphere movie "Postcard From Earth". Biggest waste of money ever. Getting lectured about how we are ruining the planet while staying and vacationing in one of the most wasteful cities in the world was ironic. Sphere however would be amazing for a concert or something I can imagine though.

This was 2010; went shooting guns off strip. Cab 15 minutes, Waited 2.5 hours, shot my machine gun, 15 seconds max, waited for my other 5 buddies to finish and went back to Monte Carlo.

Playing golf with OJ Simpson. It wasn’t so much disappointing as it was terrifying.

Thinking heels were a good idea

Pawn Stars store front was underwhelming, didn’t see anyone from the show.

Staying at mandalay bay post Covid and slowly realizing and coming to terms with the fact that the buffet was gone.

Last two trips came home with Covid or some variety of sickness

Hooters as a hotel. We used to always have fun there with the $5 pai gow and dollar blackjack, so one trip my friend decided we'd stay there. Only time we've just walked out of a paid room and found somewhere else.

Criss Angel & Blue man group Criss Angels show feels like you're going back in time to 2005 and not in a good way The blue man group show isn't terrible, problem is I show the show 2x 10 years apart and the show was exactly the same.

Katy Perry residency at RW was the worst show I’ve ever been to in my life.

And I called the number on the little business card which the amigo hand out like candy. That’s totally trash when I open the door. 🤮

Omnia on a Saturday night, was more packed than a can of sardines. Drinks were overpriced and crowds were sh*t. I am never going back there.

It turns out that it is, actually, very possible to have a bad time in Las Vegas. Personally, I can't say there's anything that sticks out to me as being a truly terrible experience.

I did once get a cabana at a major resort, and I'm pretty sure there was dried vomit in the corner. That was a complete bust of an experience. Got one the previous year at the Mirage (I was staying in the working-class penthouse), and it was awesome. The second year at a different resort wasn't ideal, but I'm not going to complain if that's my worst experience.

As a general rule, stay away from women you don't know in Vegas, don't get too drunk to control yourself and don't gamble money you can't afford to lose. If you follow those three simple rules, then you're probably going to be just fine.

Do you have a fun or interesting story from Las Vegas? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.