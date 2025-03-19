Las Vegas Officially Destroyed? Heated Debate Tears Internet Apart

Is Las Vegas officially done as a major destination for tourists?

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of Las Vegas. Sin City is as good as it gets when it comes to vacation, in my humble opinion.

However, there have been serious and growing concerns that Vegas might be on a sharp decline. One sign of the concerns was the fact hotel prices crashed out over Super Bowl weekend.

That would have been unheard of just a few years ago.

Is Las Vegas on a sharp decline?

Well, we have an intense debate unfolding online about what the issue is and whether Vegas is actually cooked.

"Now, it was my first time there so I don’t know any different and didn’t realize (I thought it seemed crowded) - but one of our uber drivers told us it’s been so dead lately that sometimes it’s reminding him of covid days, the lines of cabs waiting for people is unheard of, a lot less traffic than normal etc. why is this," a person asked on Reddit in a thread titled, "Why has Vegas been ‘dead’?"

Naturally, that sparked a lengthy and passionate debate. Check out some of the answers in the now-viral thread below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Vegas used to be that place you could visit countless times for a long weekend or a quick trip since it was so cheap. Free hotel, comp'd food and drinks, and access to services and amenities (parking, pool, etc.). I could split a tank of gas with someone and pay $30 for the trip. Since I can't go to Europe every weekend, I could at least visit Vegas every few months and feel like I was taking a vacation. Times have changed and they're practically charging to use the bathroom now. If the cost is going to be like any other place, then I'll go somewhere that I haven't been/seen tons of times.

Stuff is priced like it's ultra-premium but the experience isn't. Nobody wants to spend $30 on a Bud Light when there's a crackhead yelling at a wall 10 feet away. And don't forget to pay for parking! Most of the current problems have been bad for awhile but it takes time for word to get out about how bad it really is.

My final straw was seeing a slice of cheesecake at Mandalay Bay that was $16

The corps that run Vegas priced everyone out. Greed destroys everything.

It was bound to happen. They've finally hit price exhaustion.

Resort fees? Tipping expectations from everybody? $68 dollar steaks? $500 per night room rates, plus tax after tax after tax after tax on your hotel bill? Sorry, but there are better values for vacation out there.

The price gouging is terrible. Too many casinos owned by the same company. They used to fight tooth and nail for your patronage. Better table payouts at their local casino or online. They don’t do anything about the homeless.

Two words. Economic. Uncertainty.

$25 beers are definitely not playing a factor

They've priced themselves out of their own market.

I’m convinced the charging for parking offends a lot of people. It feels like such a slap in the face to guests. The whole casino is already rigged against me. I don’t care how much money I have, that’s the kind of thing that would just rub me the wrong way and deter me completely. I avoid the strip at all costs since that started. Saves me a lot of money at least

It's because people are tired of being feed to death! Fee for the room, fee for parking, high priced rooms and food Vegas has finally priced themselves out of people going! The greedy casinos will finally learn their lesson by people not going! As a local I've seen the demise coming for some time. The freaking casinos don't even cater to the locals that's how greedy they are these executives are complete morons!

I went back in 2020 during the height of the pandemic and it was a lot of fun, great atmosphere despite everything going on. I went back in aug 2024 and the vibe was completely gone, not as fun, not as lively. Something was missing and I couldn’t put my finger on it

I feel like the corporations have really done damage to Vegas. They've priced out their regular tourist base to cater to whales, and I feel like they're now finding out that it wasn't worth it.

Fremont St is crowded every day. Maybe because it's cheaper.

Prices on the strip are getting ridiculous — if I’m going to drop Hawaii money on a trip, you best believe I’m gonna be sipping a lava slide on Waikiki beach instead of an $18 beer on the strip

The economy is tanking. When people have less disposable income, a trip to Vegas is the first thing that gets crossed off the list. It's nothing like covid days, though.

Can't fill all the hotel rooms with billionaires

They played themselves and bought into the hype of money grabbing. Lots other places to go drink and party. Nashville is about to do it to themselves next.

I love Vegas but I’m not paying $55 resort fee and $25 for parking , they need to really think about what they have done , so I’ll visit Reno instead, Grand Sierra Resort is my Friend

The nickel and diming turned into $50 here $100 there and fees on fees on fees… I used to go 3 to 5 times a year, won’t be back anytime soon. It’s a damn shame what corporate greed is doing to the place

Simple for me; price gouging and stingy casinos. Will always love Vegas though, few places that have the same energy.

Pricing themselves out of the market. And they wonder why they’re going broke.

I live in AZ and used to come about once a year as it's a not a bad drive. The price gouging has become out of control so I just skip it. I guess they rely on tourists who've never been before to pay their goofy prices.

Hotels and other businesses used to take care of their customers and now they don't. Price increases certainly don't help either. A lot of hotels are dumps.

Consumers are tapped out and Vegas raising the price to the zenith while milking every penny is not attractive proposition for me. I can afford to go but it's not offering any new experience for me. I haven't seen fontainebleau or sphere yet, but don't mind waiting a few more years for other new hotels to come online. The only activity I am yearning for is to sit on the balcony of blvd tower of Cosmo and enjoy the view.

The responses remind me of the ending of "Casino" when the corporations came in and hammered everything away.

Clearly, people are fired up about how expensive Las Vegas has become over the past few years, and it's hard to argue that's the case.

As someone who goes at least once a year, I can tell you that there does seem to be a post-COVID shift that wasn't for the best.

It seems like the corporations running the city realized many people are willing to pay high prices without a second thought. They're also willing to play terrible casino games like 6:5 blackjack without hesitation. They either don't realize they're being taken to the cleaners or they don't care. Either way, stay away from most casino games on the strip. The odds are meant to bleed tourists dry.

Having said all that, there are still bargains all over the place in Las Vegas. Finding them just requires a little curiosity and effort. Stage Door is one block behind The Flamingo, and has $1 beers. Ellis Island is another 10 minute walk away.

Fremont is loaded with great gambling at actual odds that make it worth playing, like 3:2 blackjack. Plus, Vegas is simply an awesome city.

How many locations can go from shooting fully automatic guns to hitting the tables in five minutes? Say whatever you want about Vegas, but it knows what it is.

There are certainly some negatives, but it's not all bad. Just put in the extra effort, and you'll have a blast in Las Vegas. What do you think of Sin City? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.