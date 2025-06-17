Man Foolishly Trashes Las Vegas With Stupid Tweet, Gets Ruthlessly Lit Up: REACTIONS

Don't trash Las Vegas on social media unless you want to find yourself in a battle.

As OutKick readers are aware, I love Las Vegas, and I go at least once a year. There's no better feeling in the world than cracking your first beer in Sin City as you hit the tables.

You know the world is at your fingertips. Anything is possible, and all options are in play. However, not everyone loves Vegas as much as I do, and that was on display during a recent social media brawl.

Man crushed after ripping Las Vegas.

Scott Laing, who claims to be a "traveller" in his X bio, recently took to the social media platform to unleash a piping hot take about Las Vegas.

"I am currently in Las Vegas, my first time here. It is cheap and trashy, and at the same time expensive. I find it incredible that people willingly come here on holiday. Walking through the casino floor of my hotel is a nasty bombardment of the senses. I can’t wait to leave," he tweeted, in part, in a now-viral post.

I can confidently say I've never once had that feeling in my life in Las Vegas.

People were quick to weigh in with reactions, and it seems like most individuals were not in agreement.

It's nice to see the internet come together to crush a stupid take. Social media rallying around a common cause is one of the few things in America that still unite us all.

Attacking Las Vegas, a crown jewel tourist destination, is a great way to make sure people get their pitchforks out.

We simply won't stand for it. Tell me another city in America where you can go from drinking $1 beers at Stage Door to playing $1,000 hands of blackjack at the Wynn in the classiest environment imaginable to then shooting machine guns.

I'll wait for an answer because we all know that location doesn't exist.

Don't come for Vegas unless you want to get wrecked in front of everyone. It's as simple as that. Speaking of Vegas, I'll be there soon. Do you have a fun spot to check out? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.