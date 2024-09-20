Las Vegas Coffee Prices Spark Massive Debate: Are Prices Too Expensive?

People are fired up about the price of coffee in Las Vegas.

Now, it's not a secret that I'm a big fan of Las Vegas. My trips to Sin City are always a blast, and I start every morning around 5:00 a.m. sharp and grab a large cold brew coffee loaded with caffeine at the first possible opportunity.

You need to fuel up on caffeine if you want to be successful in Vegas. That's just a fact. Failing to prepare is preparing to fail.

People debate Las Vegas coffee prices.

However, is there a price that is simply too much to enjoy a coffee? That debate is unfolding at this very moment on the Las Vegas subreddit.

A person posted the prices at the Starbucks at The Flamingo, and it's a bit jarring for sure. Many drinks start at around nine dollars, four frappuccino options are at least $10 and a simple nitro cold brew - the best option - is $8.95.

Too expensive or fair prices? Check out some of the responses on Reddit below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Little Starbucks vegas hack: save your point and use them in vegas. 200 points at home gets me a $5 drink 200 points in vegas gets me an $11 drink

I noticed the low end casinos heavily slowed down on free alcohol as well

Cocktail service in the Horseshoe poker room is like getting blood from a stone.

I mean, a Starbucks inside a casino is kinda like inside an airport. I would expect prices to be absurd.

No it’s just straight up price gouging.

People bring a f*ck load of money or just put it on their credit card and regret it when the charges are due.

We're cheap dates ... we were very happy to find a Denny's and a White Castle right across the street when we stayed at the Mirage a while back.

Starbucks sucks. ABC Store is your friend

I hate when vegas makes me buy stuff

You don’t have to give them your money you know.

They'll bring you free coffee when you're gambling and you can have alcohol added to it. I never waste money on Starbucks. At home or on vacation.

It's a (st)rip off on the strip. But it's the price you pay when staying down there with no vehicle. There are some places with cheap food/drink. $3.50 foot longs. $2 beer and dog. etc.

It's honestly cheaper to buy appetite suppressing drugs and just not eat.

Vegas sucks now. Younger people dont gamble so they gouge you on everything. Not worth it any more to travel to a desert and pay out the wazoo for common chain type sh*t...

LOL at going to starbucks. LOL at going to Starbucks in a casino. Whatever it is in casino it always priced higher then the actual brick and mortar location.

Walk 10 mins to Ellis Island. You can get a big omelette, hash browns and bottomless coffee (with a to go one if you want it) for $20.

It’s Disneyland but with just hotels. If you are fond for the days when gambling made everything else dirt cheap, you’re not the droid they’re looking for.

If a $10 drink is going to break your bank when on vacation, then don’t vacation.

Pro tip - learn to enjoy black coffee It's the cheapest and you'll never go back to Starbucks because their coffee is awful.

My Starbucks go-to sandwich is TEN DOLLARS at the lobby cafe in Golden Nugget, it's 5$ near my place at home. Same tiny sandwich, huge markup.

The Strip sucks

That’s literally Starbucks prices everywhere. Also, just don’t buy Starbucks.

I go to low minimum tables with higher odds and use my disposable income that I pre-planned to use in Vegas. I try to avoid most expensive restaurants unless it's a place I've earmarked that I really want to visit.

Gamble and get it comped.

Okay, I'll put an end to this debate for anyone who hasn't figured it out from the comments above. If you're paying $10 or more for a cup of coffee, then you're getting taken to the cleaners.

You're getting absolutely hosed. Not only are you getting hosed, but I can guarantee you that the cups of cold brew are at least 50% ice.

It's a joke. Fortunately for all of you, I have a way to fix this disaster so that you don't have to suffer if you enjoy straight black cold brew as much as I do. Go to a Walgreens, CVS, corner store, etc., and buy some cans of cold brew. After you've done that, walk to any bar, ask for a cup with some ice and pour your drink into it.

I just saved you probably at least $5 per drink. Boom. Look at me being a man of the people and save you all money.

There are smart ways to save money in Las Vegas and elsewhere. Take my advice and you'll be better off for it. Let me know of your money saving strategies at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.