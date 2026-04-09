Las Vegas Casino Crushed By Massive Pickup Truck, Wild Footage Goes Viral: WATCH

Some gamblers in Vegas got what had to be the surprise of a lifetime while gambling.

What's the quickest way to ruin your gambling experience in Las Vegas?

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of Las Vegas. I go to Sin City on a semi-regular basis, and have never been disappointed once.

Whether it's gambling or visiting new locations, it's always an absolute blast. Granted, I've never once had my time at the blackjack tables ruined by a *checks notes* massive pickup truck crashing into the casino.

Not great, and that's exactly what happened this week.

Truck crashes into Las Vegas casino

The Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel got an unexpected visitor this week on Tuesday when a pickup truck blasted through it, according to Fox 5 Vegas.

Local police indicated there were no injuries and the driver didn't appear to be under the influence of any substances, according to the same report.

Video shared by Jonathan Jossel clearly shows the white vehicle cleanly through the entrance and in part of the casino area.

You can give it a watch below, and let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Imagine having 16 against a dealer's 11 at the blackjack table, and you can feel your body filling with rage and dread. You know you have no choice but to hit, but you simply don't want to.

Then, you hear chaos behind you, turn around to take a look and see a pickup truck sitting nearby after blasting through the entrance.

I've seen a lot of crazy things in life, but I've never seen anything like that. You always have to keep your head on a swivel when in Las Vegas, and not always for the reasons you'd expect!

Danger and people with loose morals? That's expected. Trucks crashing into casinos? Not so much.

What would you do in this situation? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.