Epic Las Vegas Story Goes Viral, Draws Hilarious Reactions

A viral Reddit post perfectly sums up the spirit and vibe of Las Vegas.

It's no secret that I'm a huge fan of Las Vegas, and I'll be back in Sin City in the near future. I can't wait.

There are few things in life with more anticipation than gearing up to head to Vegas. The excitement builds for weeks.

Whether it's hitting the blackjack tables at the Wynn (a truly incredible experience) or bar hopping, it's impossible to have a bad time.

Las Vegas post goes viral.

While the anticipation of going to Vegas is unrivaled, the feeling of leaving the city is on the other end of the spectrum. It's the best of times. It's the worst of times. An epic viral Reddit post perfectly sums it all up.

The post - titled "The sad airport beer" - states the following:

"As always, months of buildup and it shot by in a blur. Somehow I’m already back at McCarran (Harry Reid to the new generation, and damn if I wasn’t just here), envious of the arrivals who still have it all in front of them. Time for the torture flight back to my corner of the world, leaving behind the energy, late nights, and camaraderie. The beating I administered to my wallet is worthy of a court order and waits to be reckoned with - I feel like Chase and Citibank are going to demand answers, looming like my parents when I’d get a sh*tty report card ("Sprung for a Cosmo terrace, did we? And just look at all these charges, my god!"). Then there’s the Vegas withdrawal ahead and week of zombified reentry to normal life, where even normally enjoyable things will seem vaguely flat and insufficient. Ehh sh*t… But, not now. Now I’m parked alone at a whatever airport restaurant, sipping a mid IPA alongside a shot of Maker’s - medicinal purposes - and reliving a fresh batch of memories (highlights fit for mixed company and the ones confined to the trusted group chat), pathetically clinging to the last scraps of my stay. I’m probably getting too old for this. Nah. Until next time. Love ya, Vegas!"

Yeah, I'd say that more or less perfectly nails the airport bar feeling in Las Vegas, and people were quick to weigh in with reactions:

Every time I get off the plane and land in Vegas I think "haha suckers, your vacation is over and mine is just beginning!", and then 4 days later that's me, boarding the plane while new arrivals land.

When you get off the plane it always seems like you have so much time… then it’s like a cut scene and you’re back on the other side.

As someone who grew up in Vegas, I always complain I'll never know what it's like to spend a weekend in Vegas. This post just showed me. Thank you.

This reads a bit like middlebrow Hunter S. Thompson. I like it.

Goddamn I'm not even there yet but now I'm dreading that feeling of leaving

This could be the prologue to a fantastic novel. Get writing.

Great read. See you next time Vegas, you beautiful b*tch.

Man, you put into words exactly how I feel getting ready to head home from a Vegas trip. Cheers to your next adventure!

I’m usually so hungover by the time I return to Harry Reid the thought of more alcohol makes me nauseous.

About 50% of the time, I book my next Vegas trip while sitting at McCarran waiting for my flight home.

This post is so real. Great writing.

I like the feel you aimed for in writing like H.S. Thompson. Very nice review

While I hate that I had to stand in a line just to get a bar seat at Las Vegas airport last trip, at least I got a beer and a shot of Jack for a reasonable price by airport standards

I would definitely hangout with this guy.

That first paragraph is so relatable! I’ve had the exact same thought many times. It’s almost like you’ve read my mind.

The tables are always waiting for you friend. We'll see you again soon!! Safe travels

This post really strikes a certain note with me because I've been in that exact situation many times. There's a bar in Terminal 1 near the Burger King that is a must-stop location on the way out of town. I'm pretty sure it mostly serves pizza, but I'm mostly focused on the beers.

There was also an area near the gates that was just a pop-up bar among the seats, but I believe that's no longer there.

Either way, there are plenty of options for getting a beer, and all you do while drinking said beer is reflect on whatever chaos you got into while in Sin City.

You're either leaving the city a big-time winner or you could be flat broke. That's the magic of Vegas. Anything is possible when you arrive, and there's no way of knowing what mood you'll be in when leaving.

Fortunately, I've never gotten cleaned out, but judging from the looks I've seen on the faces of other people at the airport, many certainly have been.

After all, they didn't build all those mega-resorts because people win. It's a city built on losses. A lot of losses.

