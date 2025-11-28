Lane Kiffin's Thanksgiving Picture Shows A Home That May Soon Be Just A House Again

Now that Thanksgiving is out of the way, let's get back to the real business at hand as we barrel towards the final weekend of the college football regular season.

Hey, Lane Kiffin, time is just about UP, pal. Shit or get off the toilet. Well, beat Mississippi State first later today in the Egg Bowl, and THEN choose your new (or same) team.

#KiffinWatch is about to reach an absolute boil, folks. It's been simmering. It's gotten close a few times. But things are really about to deteriorate today.

We've got the Egg Bowl this afternoon. That's the first domino to drop. Once Ole Miss wins that one in Starkville, all eyes turn to Kiffin's choice. He was given a week, essentially, last week. That week is up tomorrow.

And, right on cue, fans are digging into Lane's latest Thanksgiving post and breaking it down like the Zapruder Film.

It looks like a fairly innocent post at first glance. But, of course, NOTHING is truly innocent during #LaneWatch2025.

Take a look:

The signs are there

Kiffin has toned down the social media posts since last week – not coincidentally, I'm sure – but this one has folks fired the hell up on this post-Thanksgiving Friday.

Here are the most common takeaways:

The table looks like a folding table, which isn't a great sign if you're an Ole Miss fan. Although, to be fair, folding tables are not uncommon on Thanksgiving.

Undecorated Christmas tree. Is that a red flag? Or, is that just honoring tradition? No decorations until AFTER Thanksgiving. Interesting.

I see an Ole Miss shirt in there. That's a good sign. Nothing Lane posts is by accident.

No presents under the tree. Again, probably a nothing-burger given it's Nov. 28. But also, what if they've already been shipped to Gainesville or Baton Rouge?

The big clue? The sign in the back on the wall. Zoom in, and it says "Home is where football takes us." That's the money shot right there. That's the smoking gun. Does that mean this home? Or, another home? Again, Lane doesn't do anything by accident. This is an Easter egg.

God, I love college football. You ain't getting this sort of #content in the NFL.

And now, later today, we get to see Lane back on the field for the first time in weeks amidst all this drama. Will Ole Miss look distracted? Do the Rebs coast? Is there tension? Does Lane rip off his Ole Miss hoodie after the final whistle and reveal his next team?

Can't wait to find out.

What a special day.