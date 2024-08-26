Lane Kiffin Goes Viral With Photo Of Sorority Girls

Lane Kiffin was cooking on social media late Sunday afternoon.

The Ole Miss football coach is known for whipping social media into a frenzy from time to time, and his ability to go viral is probably the best in college football.

The man is a content machine. That's just a fact. You can hate or love Ole Miss, but what you can't deny is that Kiffin knows how to cook on X.

Lane Kiffin goes viral with photo of his daughter and sorority girls.

That was on display over the weekend. Kiffin tweeted a photo of his daughter Landry with several of her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters.

You check out the mega-viral tweet below.

Naturally, social media had plenty of reactions to the 4D chess Kiffin is playing. Check out some of the responses below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

This also isn't the first time Lane Kiffin has done something like this. He went viral back in April with a very similar stunt. Subtle but effective.

Also, I have traveled much of America, and I can confirm the sorority girls at Ole Miss are truly among the best people you'll find in the USA.

While I can't get into too many details publicly, I flew to Oxford several years ago for a football game, and was legit blown away by the campus and women.

It was next level. It almost felt like stepping into a time machine, and the amount of attractive women was simply outrageous.

If that offends you, then it's a you problem - not a me problem. You simply have to experience it to fully understand. You check out a photo of me (when I was still fat) at Ole Miss below.

Someday I'll share the full story of what happened on that trip, but that day is not today.

Props to Lane Kiffin for continuing to stir up drama and intrigue online. You simply love to see it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.