Landman's Michelle Randolph Is Officially Sydney Sweeney's Rival After 'Scream 7' Release, Reds Star & MEAT!

Michelle Randolph should be a household name in the United States like Sydney Sweeney.

There's a new "Screencaps Recap" to watch on YouTube when you need a break from the Iran content

It's a Saturday. You don't want to spend the whole day watching Iran coverage. Take SEVEN MINUTES and watch Dan Dakich and I yuk it up hours before the U.S. struck Tehran.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgdaB2E-PLtl1Fgg69LpgS6nXagAhtnRA

Contact! Contact! Contact! If the Iranian strike news bores you, hit me up with an email this weekend

Canoe Kuck didn't wear pajamas to the Delta Lounge on Friday

Here's what was waiting for me this morning on the group text as Kirk returned from Curaçao

Slobification of the United States

— Dave R. just witnessed this on a trip:

Once again, ahead of the curve versus the MSM. The slobification of America topic hit me directly. I just came back from a trip to Florida and everywhere you went in the Charlotte airport, ADULTS wearing pajama bottoms, slippers, and worse. I was halfway expecting to see a furry walking through the terminal, but luckily I avoided that image permanently burned into my retinas.

I think at the end of the day, all of this goes to the loss of self-modesty (or respect or awareness or all three). People are no longer embarrassed in how they look, I think mostly due to social media.

Maybe as a sign that all is not lost I did see a Baylor men's team (tennis I think) coming through the airport. Well dressed, cleaned up, and properly representing their university. Every one of them.

And while I can get agitated at how people dress while traveling by air, it is still nothing compared to going to a beach and seeing a two-fitty pound female wearing a bikini which is becoming more the norm than the exception. I just threw up in my mouth a little thinking of that potential when I go on vacation in the Caribbean next month.

— Brandon in NW Houston says:

You know those slobs haven't showered in at least a day and gotta reek. When I'm forced to be near one of them, I'm actually grateful that Covid took my sense of smell 5 years ago.

Kids wearing pajamas to school once a year is fine, Screencaps reader says

— Alex R. writes:

I am onboard with needing to end grown-ups wearing PJs outside the house, be that shopping, flying, whatever.

I am also onboard with ending the normalcy of kids wearing PJ's to school, which is insane and doesn't help them get ready for life.

BUT, as usual, we tend to see a cause and go a little too far, and I see that in some comments about PJ days at schools. Again, PJs should not be normal attire, but most of these PJ days are centered around a spirit week where kids dress differently each day (Sports teams, crazy hair, favorite book character, you are a parent, you get it, and I am sure have lived it). We can't take this joy away from the kids. Give them one day a year to dress in their PJs, give them a little joy. There is nothing wrong with that.

— Buckeye Mike in Texas writes:

My take on Tom from Clarksville's 5th grade son and the pajama days.

The vast majority of teachers in elementary schools (K-5) are female. And I'd be willing the vast majority of those think it's so cute & cool to wear pj's. You & I don't think like that because we're alpha-male. They're most likely liberal women and look what that group is doing to America. Just my opinion.

Have a great weekend.

Homebrew Bill defends Wendy's

— HbB emails:

I watched the video from your YouTube spot and not all Wendy's are created equal. There are three locations within about 7 miles from my home that are usually pretty reliable. Yes, at times each one of them has gotten a strike against them, but it's not as bad as the experiences you've described. Maybe restaurant location plays a bigger role in Ohio locations, but the Lincoln locations are on the upper end of the bell curve. Spicy nuggets and a chocolate frostee sound pretty good right now.

Now Burger King, there's a fast food franchise that is on its way out. Several locations in Lincoln and Omaha have closed. The ones that haven't are low grade at best.

We're nearing the end of the regular college basketball season. Good Lord willing, my Huskers finally get a tournament game win in a few weeks.

Kinsey:

I think Homebrew Bill just took a shot at my town.

My message to HbB is simple: One minute you live in an expensive smalltown with little old ladies running the Wendy's drive-thru, meth addicts throwing your Dave's Single in a bag while picking scabs on their faces.

Bill should be thankful his Wendy's still has Nebraska values. It can happen to you, too, Bill. Trust me, I never thought this bucolic town of Perrysburg, OH would ever be home to two of the worst Wendy's on the planet.

Say your prayers, Bill.

Would I ever consider bringing my kids to Arizona for Cactus League action?

— Bob E. writes:

Greetings from VOTS, Joe. Second time emailer and I thought you'd appreciate knowing one of your X posts made another website I read.

While ZeroHedge can have some "doom pron" articles, the site does a good of aggregating honest views of world events.

Lastly, my Gen Z son just turned 25 and is thriving in Indianapolis. During college at Indiana University East (IUE), he played soccer, had a part-time job, and graduated with honors. With dual B.S degrees in accounting and finance, he's a bank and insurance company analyst making six figures.

Keep up the good work and thank you for the best damn column in the USA!

PS - You should consider bringing SC Jr and SC III out for Cactus League spring training. Usually, great weather and a nice break from Midwest weather.

Kinsey:

My parents both live in Florida. Spring Break in Florida just makes better sense, which makes it so heartbreaking that the Reds left Florida years ago. My mom's right down the road from the Phillies. Last year, the Rays Opening Day was during our Spring Break. The calendar can line up to where there aren't Spring Training games to watch unless you land on Saturday and go right to a game. My kids are at the age where they prefer to head right to the beach. That's the novelty on Spring Break right now. Not baseball. I hear Spring Training in Arizona is better because you can see multiple teams without having to leave a five-mile radius, or something like that. One of these days I'll get out that way to see my Reds. Maybe when the 12-year-old they've signed turns into Aaron Judge.

Will Levis?

Amber gets a shutout from a Screencaps reader

— GPH in RVA makes sure to single out OutKick's Amber Harding at the end of this email:

Hi Joe – been meaning to send this for a while and finally got around to it now that we’re in the sports doldrums.

Philosophical question – does tackling an assembly required project qualify under our "Do Hard Things" mantra? I ask after putting together a day bed/trundle bed combo that my wife decided we needed. 75 structural pieces and around 150 assorted nuts, bolts spacers, etc. About 3 hours and a handful of F-Bombs needed for completion. The good news is that it wasn’t from IKEA so the instructions were semi-understandable. I realize it’s not on par with building a dock or deck, but I also didn’t outsource the work. Do I get DHT credit?

Business question – why is it that so many C-Suite types now seem to despise their core customers? The examples are many – Bud Light, Cracker Barrel, Target, Disney, Roger Goodell and as you recently pointed out – Big J. I spent a career in sales, marketing & advertising and it boggles my mind when I hear some of their comments.

Finally – an oldie but goodie topic – my contribution to the "memorable having a beer moment". Setting – a private, male only golf club in Sarasota about 25 years ago. Golfing with a group of college buddies and a few other associated reprobates. About 5 carts in all. Just after making the turn the usual Florida afternoon thunderstorms begin to build. A couple of holes later a little lightening starts up off in the distance. My college roommate and I were in a cart and, not being fans of electrocution, decide to head in – despite having the rest of group question our manhood and tell us we’d never be allowed on an all-male course again. We get to the cart drop and are unpacking when another cart pulls up next to us. The guy driving it is not your typical Sarasota retiree. Long hair, straw cowboy hat, denim shorts, tee shirt, plenty of tattoos and he has a Jack Russell terrier riding shotgun. We nod and head into the bar. A few minutes later the guy and dog walk in, I ask to my buddy (a member) "What’s the story on this guy?" He goes – "Oh – that’s Dickey Betts" . Dickey Betts – founding member of the Allman Brothers and Rock n Roll Hall of Famer. An all-time great guitarist and songwriter – Ramblin’ Man, Blue Sky, Jessica. Dickey sits down a couple stools from us and for the next 30 minutes we all drink some beers and shoot the 19th hole breeze. The skies start to clear, and Dickey and dog get up to leave. As he’s saying so long my buddy asks if he’s headed back out to finish his round. Dickey stops, looks at us and in his southern drawl says "Nah, I better not. I’ve been here since this morning and need get home – my wife is probably pissed off already."

Moral of the story – even R&R HoFers catch hell for overstaying at the course.

Love Screencaps and all of the Outkick crew – especially Amber! Keep up the good work!

Jeep Ducks

— S.F. shares:

This my two cents on the ducks and Jeeps debacle. I don't care who came up with the idea or why. And I try to make that plain by my display. See attachments. No that ain't Jesus. It's the Duck Commander, Phil Robertson.

Where would I even put that in the house?

— Marc T. in Burke, VA has a suggestion:

Found an original Pizza Hut Lamp on sale on Marketplace and thought I’d send it to you. Vacation in the BVI was great but now it’s time to grind out the work before it warms up. I’ll have the smoker fired up soon and I’ll send some meat your way. Thanks for everything you do as it’s appreciated.

Surf & Turf

— Jonathan R. is eating like a king:

A couple meat and seafood pics for my Queen's' BDay. Congrats to Vern for shooting (below) his age and the T's for living life! Hope everyone has a great weekend and USA! USA! USA!

Green Beret veteran Bo T. in AZ takes us out on this Saturday morning

— Bo T. writes:

Joe, thanks for putting out America’s best daily column (and YouTube, newsletter, etc). Came off the course today after a smooth 83 and am grilling up some kabobs with a delicious Coors Banquet.

I read with interest the various takes on Trump’s SOTU, and how the libs reacted to it. It was amazing to me that two (two!!) Medals of Honor were awarded, as well as a Purple Heart, Legion of Merit, etc. For those who don’t have a military background, awarding these medals during the SOTU is significant. I can’t remember it being done before. It was a straight up "in your face" FU to the Dems who wouldn’t even stand for these guys. Incredible.

I’m not a big hockey guy but those dudes would never buy a beer in any bar I’m in.

I was fortunate to work with 20 linemen last week..most of them Millennials and some Gen Z. I was blown away by those guys. They have their shit together and do a dangerous job for their customers. Made me proud to see how they gave a damn about not just themselves, but their teammates, organizations, and the people that depend on them to keep the lights on.

I really appreciate that you take the time and effort to promote America. There’s a reason people will go through hell to get here. The people that deservedly received the recognition at the SOTU are part of why this is the greatest nation the world has ever seen. God Bless America.

#####################

That is it for this final day of February. It ended up being one for the record books. Now it's time for whatever I'm going to get into on a Saturday. Tomorrow, I have the boys heading to the batting cage as we get ready for baseball season.

Go have a great weekend.

