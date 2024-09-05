Intense Trailer Drops For New Taylor Sheridan Series, Promises Darkness: WATCH

The trailer for "Landman" is finally here, and it's glorious.

There's been nonstop chatter in the TV world about the new Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan starring Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm.

The plot is described as follows:

"Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast "Boomtown" from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Does that get your pulse racing a little bit? It most certainly should because it sounds absolutely awesome. The trailer didn't disappoint, and is guaranteed to send expectations soaring.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Paramount+ releases awesome "Landman" trailer.

This series looks like it's going to be awesome. Not only does the plot sound electric, but the cast is loaded. Locking down Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm for a TV series is a massive move.

It goes to show just how much people want to work with Sheridan. He's the biggest name in TV at the moment, and something tells me that's not going to change for a long time.

All the "Yellowstone" creator does is make mega-hits, and his new series will shine a light on the oil industry. That's definitely a content-rich subject with plenty of potentially fun and wild storylines to unpack.

Judging from the trailer, there's going to be plenty of violence, chaos, carnage, suspense and backstabbing. You don't have to say anything more to get me excited.

I'm all in on "Landman."

"Landman" premieres November 17th on Paramount+, and I'll definitely be watching Sheridan's latest work. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.