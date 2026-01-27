'Landman' Season Finale Drew Ridiculous Viewership, Is Big Win For Non-Woke TV

"Landman" season two ended earlier this month on Paramount+. It's one of Taylor Sheridan's most popular shows.

"Landman" fans might have disagreed over the quality of season two, but they still tuned in for the action in absurd numbers.

Season two wrapped up on Paramount+ on January 18th. The finale ended with Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) and his family starting their own oil company.

After a rocky season, the table is now set for an epic third season that should get back to the roots of the series. Get ready for millions to tune in, judging from the viewership from the season finale.

"Landman" season finale put up monster viewership numbers.

The season two finale – titled "Tragedy and Flies" – was watched by a staggering 14.8 million in the first 48 hours of it being released on Paramount+, according to ComicBook.com. It's the most watched original season finale in the history of the streaming platform, according to the same report.

The season two finale also saw a 70% boost over the season one finale. Taylor Sheridan, once again, proves he's unstoppable.

The fact "Landman" crushed it with the season two finale viewership really tells you all you need to know about the world Sheridan has created.

People are desperate for entertainment that is simply fun, engaging, exciting and most of all, not woke garbage.

Hollywood went insane over the past several years with the woke nonsense. Then, Sheridan cooked up "Yellowstone" and went in the complete opposite direction.

It's working. "Landman" set a viewership record for Paramount+ and Sheridan recently agreed to a new deal with NBCUniversal reportedly worth more than $1 billion.

It's amazing what you can accomplish when you focus on providing consumers with a product they actually want.

What do you think of the success of "Landman" and where will season three take viewers? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.