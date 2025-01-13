Internet Reacts To Hit TV Show's Shocking Season Finale, Viewers Are Blown Away

"Landman" has social media talking after airing an incredible season finale Sunday.

The first season of the hit Taylor Sheridan show about the oil business in Texas ended with an insane episode that was brutally violent.

Billy Bob Thornton was captivating as hell the entire season, and he did his best work with the season finale.

You can read my full thoughts on the shocking ending here.

"Landman" viewers react to the season one finale.

Well, I wasn't the only one who watched Sunday and was left with an outstanding impression. Sheridan hit a home run, and people had plenty of reactions:

I'm not going to spoil the finale here. You can read the recap linked above if you want a mostly spoiler-free recap of how it ended.

What I will say is that people reacting the way they are isn't surprising. It's an extra long episode, and is a punch right to the gut. That includes the death of a major character, but I can't say anything past that.

The closing scene also indicates what's coming in a borderline prophetic way.

