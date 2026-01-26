Landman's Michelle Randolph Continues Her Hot Streak As She Turns Into Massive Star, RIP Hooters Boca & MEAT!

CONTACT ME…but make sure you don't start calling me an idiot for taking the Broncos +3.5 against the Patriots with Stidham running the Broncos offense

If you missed Saturday Screencaps, you missed the soft launch of Screencaps the YouTube Show

Yes, there will be a show today; the plan is to do at least five shows per week to start. If you have a YouTube account, you better SUBSCRIBE to the show or I could be unemployed one of these days. I don't want that on your conscience. COMMENT…COMMENT…COMMENT…ON THE VIDEOS. HIT THE LIKE BUTTON…HIT THE ALARM BUTTON…HIT THE SUBSCRIBE BUTTON…DON'T BE THE GUY WHO DIDN'T SET THE ALARM FOR NEW VIDEOS Mrs. Screencaps was blown away by how many of you want to see her grow op, know about her grow op and hear from her in general. Let me get a few shows into the hopper so the YouTube Algo gets a sense for the show, and then I'll bring her on. YES, I SET CHAPTERS ON THIS VIDEO SO YOU CAN DO THINGS LIKE SEE CANOE CUCK WEARING A QUARTER-ZIP AFTER RIPPING ALL OF US FOR WEARING QUARTER ZIPS.

Jim T. in San Diego watched the video where Mark W. ripped me for using golf as a verb instead of a noun. Mark says I should be banned from golfing for the rest of my life. I'm not exaggerating. WATCH the YouTube video AND SUBSCRIBE.

— Jim T. says:

From my 1968 dictionary (see attached).

So to Mark as quoted on YouTube ep. 1, golf is indeed a verb.

And between you, Mark and I, one of us has been a professional copy editor at a daily newspaper.

— Indy Daryl emails:

The next great YouTube star in the making!! Well done sir. Looking forward to where the show goes, count me a loyal watcher! Stay warm!

Kinsey:

Here's the beauty of the YouTube show: I DO NOT WANT TO BE A STAR. I see so many people out there — typically former TV guys who've been laid off — who are desperate to find success on YouTube and everything feels so forced.

That said, I appreciate that Indy D. HAMMERED THE SUBSCRIBE BUTTON.

— Brandon in northern Kentucky SUBSCRIBED:

I don’t want to make it seem like I’m a psycho emailing like this but the Make Rec Ball Great Again hat has me fired up this morning. As I’ve emailed before I hate the travel ball leagues and my dad was a huge advocate of rec ball. He saw it happening in the late 80s early 90s when he coached my older brother in Knothole.

He told us to many times to count that those teams don’t practice enough to be a truly good team. My dad worked on situations and fundamentals all the time. His teams were always solid and almost all his players made their respective high school teams.

I have a 9 yr old girl who me is on a soccer club. There is the county rec league but of course you’re looked down upon if you play in that one. So far there are only plans for one tournament a year out of area and it’ll be Lexington or Louisville, but I’ll assume it’ll become more and more the older she gets.

Let's see how long this snow pile sticks around

The Kinsey boys put in a long day of work on Sunday battling the elements and building a snow mountain. I spent part of the day digging out the neighbor lady's driveway since her plow guys refuse to show up this winter.

This pile is over 5' high. Let's see what this looks like over the next six weeks or so. Can it make it all the way to Spring Break at the end of March?

Good quarterbacks win football games. Great quarterbacks figure out a way to cover in the AFC Championship game

Remember Patriots Jim M. and his nasty emails to me last week where he was calling me a moron for playing the Broncos +3.5 with Stidham at QB?

Let's check in with Jim M. this morning. Jim M. writes:

Ok, you were right and I was wrong. I apologize.....but.....the Patriots are going to the SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!

Kinsey:

At least Jim was man enough to admit his mistake.

Meanwhile, I'm still trying to figure out what Sean Payton was thinking when he didn't take the field goal in the 2nd Q, I believe, to go up 10-0. The quarterback isn't going to give you many opportunities to score and Sean tries to shove one down the Patriots throats.

Meanwhile, a massive wall of snow was on the way. I'm also still trying to figure out if Sean has a weather guy on his staff. Did he know bad weather was a real possibility? If not, he might want to hire a freelance weather guy this offseason while he's vacationing in Cancun.

— Monty blames Dan Campbell for Sean Payton's decision-making:

Hey Joltin Joe! I just want to make sure that I’m the first one to the buffet table. I’m calling it right here and now….can Soup Campbell now. Yes that’s right. What that slack jawed caveman has done to the NFL is flat out malfeasance! KICK THE GOTDAMN FIELD GOAL you idiots.

Full disclosure, I just lost my Fantasy League because of Sean Payton. I lost a few sheckles last week on Dumbf$&@ #2 Benjie Johnson and the stoopid Bears. And of course this ALLLLLLL goes back to "Ima gonna spin again on 95 Drew" Dumbbutt Dan Campbell in the NFC Championship game.

Time stamp it Joe-Joe. When the freaks (like me) who have emotionally been destroyed by the SOL’s (yeah I said it. It’s back baby) suffer through a 7-10 season next year and folks start lighting up the torches and sharpening the pitchforks, that ol Montgomery Lee in Tennessee called it on 1/25/26. Not 12/25/26 when it for sure is gonna hit full boil.

Screencaps readers love how Mike T. is in Peniscola, Spain

— Mike T. hit a home run by visiting Peniscola. As of Sunday, he was still enjoying Peniscola:

When TGC told me we were going to Peniscola Spain I said you mean Pensacola? No she said Peniscola

Say Penis and Cola she said

— Craig in Murfreesboro, TN appreciated the Mike T. report:

Joe, thanks for sharing that report from Pensicola, Spain.

I lived, worked and even got married in Pensacola, Florida, and never knew this was the origin of the name. I seriously always thought it was an American Indian name!

Never too old to learn something new...

Craig quickly added:

Actually I read the name wrong and the Florida city does have Indian origin ha!

But still enjoyed article

The name Pensacola originates from the Panzacola tribe, a Muskogean-speaking Native American group who lived in the Florida Panhandle when Spanish explorers arrived, with "Panzacola" likely meaning "long-haired people" or "hair people" from the Choctaw words pashi (hair) and oklah (people). Spanish explorers first documented the name in 1686, applying it to the bay and later to their settlements, eventually evolving to the familiar Pensacola.

Is this the Indian model?

— QC asks:

Do you remember who the Indian (like, from India) model you featured early on in Screencaps? Or maybe she was Indian and lived in Australia or something. I remember you posted links to IG. Don't spend more than 30 seconds on this if you can't remember.

Kinsey:

My only guess is that he's referencing Chanel Uzi, who claims to have been born in Los Angeles. Chanel has really slowed down with her IG content.

Is this the IG you were thinking of, QC?

Let's hear it for West Virginia

— BSpear emails:

BTW, can we give a shout out to North Central West Virginia? Five NCAA Football Championship coaches grew up within 40 miles of each other?

Nick Saban – Monongah, WV

Jimbo Fisher – Clarksburg, WV

Curt Cignetti – Morgantown, WV

Fielding Yost – Fairview, WV

John McKay – Shinnston, WV

None of them at West Virginia University, unfortunately.

Reaction to Jessica Simpson appearing to have inflated her lips, again, like a Wilson basketball

— Greg in Amarillo gets this off his chest:

Hey, Joe!

Keep up the good work.

I'll keep this short and sweet: To ALL women:Leave your lips alone!

No fillers. Easy on the liner. Stay inside the lines.

Running marathons to celebrate monumental birthdays

— Gen X Warren in Florida shares:

Loved the first episode of the Screencaps show! Great work and I’m looking forward to more episodes. I hammered the subscribe button.



Well, since I turn 50 in a few weeks. I decided to run a marathon (26.2 miles), which I also did not long after my 40th birthday. I chose the Miami Marathon, despite it being hot. (Yes I live in Southeast Florida, but it’s hotter down there.) First class all the way, great turnout, although it was mostly the half runners. Great cheering crowds, wonderful volunteers, and law enforcement and emergency services kept us safe.



Had a decent first half, but the heat got to me in the second. My goal of a 4:30 marathon time ended up being 5-ish. Oh well, I’m not complaining. Even many of the elites struggled in the second half of the race.



Typical Miami, there was a random rooster and peacock roaming around (I kept my head on a swivel, see attached photos). Also attached one photo of a wild building - they’re all crazy architecture in Miami. And I saw my first delivery robot.



This was my first real experience with run influencers, or at least women (and some men) who go hard on social media. They were videoing the start which backed things up. One lady had a random guy she didn’t know video her running. Another lady videoed a can of soda water handed to her. Lots of people videoing selfies. I was just trying to survive haha! I actually saw some of the edited videos on Instagram, and they were slick. None of those influencers that did the marathon were doing any of that in the last 3-6 miles… it was rough!



I don’t know if I have another marathon in me in Florida. I might look for a full next summer or fall (2027) in a cooler place. Also taking a break from the half IRONMAN distance triathlons as they take more time to train. Maybe next year, although most independent half iron races got rid of the distance because so many seem to do the IRONMAN branded ones, so not a lot of options in Florida anymore.

Winter storms in the 1980s: Stupid stuff you did as kids/teens

— Bear remembers:

Bear and the Philly boys checking in. As I was walking the dog this morning, I started to reminiscence about growing up in the 80’s with snowstorms and what we use to do. Here are a few of our activities that I am sure none of these kids today would even attempt to do.

· Bread bags in boots – Layer on 3 pairs of white tube socks and then slide over a bread bag before putting your foot in the boots. Feet were dry all day.

· Bumper riding – Grab the back of a car bumper, hold on tight and let them pull you down the snow-covered road. Buses were always the best. Dangerous yes but very fun.

· Throwing Snowballs at cars – Perfect offseason training for pitchers and rec league baseball. Of course, I was fat and slow so I would get caught and can remember on a few occasions an adult just beating the crap out of me. It toughens you.

· Shoveling for money -We would shovel enough houses to make a few bucks and buy a hot chocolate and pack of Tastykakes. Young entrepreneurs.

We were out all day and no parent would let a bunch of snowy kids in their house. We would hang in the garage jamming to music. Those were the days. That is all I have for now. Off to shovel the sidewalk and driveway. I am old school with a shovel no snowblower for this idiot. Have a great day and stay safe.

The State of Tipping In 2026

Are you guys seeing this nonsense when ordering food?

So long, Hooters Boca Raton

— Gen X Heath in Florida says via my IG DMs:

I may have already sent this, but the Boca Raton Hooter’s is closing. They had a big party with "alumni" (past workers). Here’s to hoping the original owners can turn things around

