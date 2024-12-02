New TV Series Takes Internet By Storm, Is A Hit With Viewers: REACTIONS

Fans can't get enough of "Landman."

The Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan starring Billy Bob Thornton focuses on the brutal reality of the oil business in Texas.

It's every bit as dark and sinister as Sheridan's fans have come to expect from all of his work. There's little to no hope.

In fact, the entire point of the series is that suffering and death are inevitable.

Fans love "Landman."

Well, I said people were going to like "Landman," and it appears my assessment of the situation is accurate after four episodes have aired.

The reaction on social media has been overwhelmingly positive, and I can't say I'm surprised. The scene of Tommy (Thornton) lighting up woke environmentalists more or less sums up the vibe.

Check out some of the reactions to Sheridan's latest hit series below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

It sure does feel good to be ahead of the curve on something. I knew "Landman" was going to be a monster hit the moment Paramount+ gave me the episodes a bit early.

Billy Bob Thornton is amazing as Tommy Norris. It's one of the best roles I've ever seen him in. The man is on a different level.

Also, can we get a little love for Michelle Randolph? Something tells me Taylor Sheridan might have found a new star.

Yes, I know she was already in his series "1923," but she has a way bigger role in "Landman."

Are you watching "Landman"? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.