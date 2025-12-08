'Landman' Shocks Viewers With Powerful Episode, Reactions Pour In

"Landman" dropped arguably the best episode of season two so far this past Sunday.

Season two of Taylor Sheridan's hit series about the oil business in Texas is currently underway, and as expected, it's grabbed the entertainment world by the throat and refuses to let go.

There were plenty of mixed reactions after the first two episodes, and it seemed like episode three brought a lot of fans back in.

Now, it's off to the races after episode four.

"Landman" fans react to episode four.

Without spoiling the entire episode for those not caught up, the main focus of "Dancing Rainbows" was the death of Tommy's mother and the reopening of old and dark wounds.

Sam Elliott and Billy Bob Thornton both excelled on screen in episode four. I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Sheridan bringing in Elliott to play Tommy's father, T.L., is one of the best casting decisions he's ever made.

There were some very *HEAVY* moments in the latest episode, and the diner scene as Tommy talked about his history with his mother was nothing short of brutal.

The line about "let's not forget who we're burying" was also a hell of a piece of dialogue from Thornton. It's clear that the demons of the Norris family run deep.

Reactions poured in on Reddit, and it's definitely clear people are hooked and bought in:

This show has finally found its groove. Just say this course and I'll keep watching until Billy Bob croaks.

I would give anything to have my dad back 😭😭 literally crying at the end of that episode. Goddamn. I know they've got a rocky relationship. But I liked that ending. I know he did it for his wife, but he coulda said no, and just made her unhappy, like usual 😅.

"I want you everywhere" That was real, I felt that one Coop 😮‍💨😮‍💨

This was a really heavy episode. I've been in Tommy's shoes before, attending the funeral of a parent out of obligation opposed to mourning. I know those sentiments all too well. I didn't quite "celebrate" the death like he put it but I wasn't sad either. "You can't be a father to our kids if you can't be a son to him" is a massive load of bullsh*t wtf

It was pretty good, but thought the gas scene was going to be a larger deal later in show with the dead people

Enjoying the show, but I've come to seriously dislike the woman Cooper is in love with. Her arc has become repetitive, she's not particularly interesting and in this new episode she's ridiculously manipulative toward him with that "you didn't give me an option" monologue. I'd be thrilled if they wrote her out and let Cooper move on. Otherwise, digging it. No notes.

Really liked the ending with Tommy bringing his dad home

Dumping the Pappy 23 had me screaming

"Control issues" that’s putting it mildly

Ariana tries too hard to be a mean girl. It's just so unwarranted. They did a great job at making her unlikable despite not being an antagonist

Thought this was a decent episode. The slower pace was good for character development- though I’m really not sure Dale and Nate would’ve gone on a 14 hour road trip just for moral support. Sam Elliot and BBT together are really killing it. Brilliant actors.

Depressing episode. Meals with the Norris family is always awkward.

The dynamic between BBT and Sam Elliott is saving this show for me. I was teary-eyed at the end. I also hope we’ll see more Andy Garcia as the show progresses. Otherwise, as everyone else has mentioned, the mom and daughter are the most unrelatable and unrealistic characters I’ve ever seen. Overall, I’m not getting pulled in like I did for Yellowstone, 1883, and MoK (and an honorary mention to 1923). Also, what happened to Ryder?

Ending was great. What a scene

"Who are these clowns?" "I wasn’t expecting an answer to that question." Lmao

He made me cry. Sam Elliott is the GOAT!

I would say that the tragedy of this family breaks my heart, but my heart is always broken from a tragic family.

Demi Moore looks amazing

This episode was pretty heavy. Ariana's arc this season feels like Taylor Sheridan isn't sure where she fits into the rest of the show. But on the bright side, the show seems to have figured itself out and reduced the amount of brainless plots with Angela and Ainsley while still having moments of humor.

Season 2 episode 4 was everything🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤

I didn't come here to mourn her passing - I came here to celebrate it

Now, we wait to see what we get in episode five. Are you watching season two? Have a fun theory about how it plays out? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.