Dark And Gritty Show Is Captivating Fans, Is Must-Watch TV: REACTIONS

People are obsessed with "Landman."

I wrote a month ago after a few episodes aired that the Taylor Sheridan drama about the oil business in Texas was bound to be a hit.

Billy Bob Thornton might have the role of his career as Tommy - a fixer who plays by his own rules while juggling family issues.

"Landman" dominates the entertainment world.

Eight episodes have already aired, and there's two left in season one. There's still no official word yet on season two, but it's almost certainly going to happen.

Why wouldn't Paramount+ want to cash in with Sheridan with more episodes? While its future isn't 100% clear, it is clear that people are obsessed.

Check out some of the chatter on social media following the eighth episode airing, which featured a shocking ending and plenty of death:

Are you not entertained? I can't tell you how impressed I've been with the eight episodes that are already out.

It's Sheridan at his best work. It's right up there with "Lioness" in terms of quality, and it's every bit as good as "Yellowstone" in its prime.

It does what so many in Hollywood refuse to do these days:

Focus on the audience and provide viewers with a ride that grabs you by the throat and refuses to let go.

Are you already watching "Landman"? Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. In the meantime, we gear up for episode nine this Sunday!